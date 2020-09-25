Amazon unveils Luna cloud gaming service: Here’s all you should know

Amazon Luna currently has an introductory price of $5.99 (approximately Rs 441) during the early access phase. (Image: Amazon)

Last night, Amazon announced its new cloud gaming platform, called Luna. The company aims to take on Microsoft’s Project X, Google’s Stadia and Nvidia’s Geforce Now services with Luna. The company is yet to announce when it will launch the service globally, however, if you are the US resident, you can request early access to the service starting today.

The service will initially be made available on PC, Mac, Fire TV and iOS (using web apps). The company has said that it will launch an Android version of the service at a later date. It is powered by AWS, the company’s own ubiquitous web platform.

Amazon Luna price

Amazon Luna currently has an introductory price of $5.99 (approximately Rs 441) during the early access phase. Under the paid plan, subscribers get the ability to Luna Plus channel games across two devices simultaneously at a resolution of 4K at 60fps. However, as of now, the service is limited to 1080p at 60fps.

To access the Luna streaming service, users are required to have a compatible game controller or a mouse and keyboard. However, if they want the complete experience, they can get the new wireless Luna controller priced at $49.99 (approximately Rs 3,700) during the early access period.

Amazon Luna supported platforms

* Windows 10 with DirectX 11 support.

* MacOS 10.13 or above.

* Fire TV Stick 2nd gen, Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Cube 2nd gen.

* Chrome web browser version 83 and above.

* Safari with iOS 14.

Note, the service streaming content at 1080p resolution requires a minimum speed if 10 Mbps. And for streaming in the 4K resolution the service requires a minimum speed of 35 Mbps.

Twitch integration

Amazon has stated that its new Luna streaming service will also be integrated inside of Twitch, its live streaming platform for gamers. It claims that inside of the Luna experience, players will see Twitch streams for games. And from Twitch, they’ll be able to instantly start playing Luna games.

Games

Amazon has announced that the Luna service will feature dedicated channels, which will host categorised games. The first channel to launch is Luna Plus, which includes titles like Resident Evil 7, Control, A Plague Tale: Innocence, The Surge 2, The Impossible Lair, Iconoclasts, GRID, ABZU, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and Panzer Dragoon. The company claims that the Luna Plus channel will feature over 100 games by the time of launch.

Apart from this, Ubisoft will also be launching its own channel soon on the service bringing in games like Assassins Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6 and Immortals Fenyx Rising.

All of the channels will feature different prices, which will be confirmed at the time of launch.

