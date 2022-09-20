Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Gaming accessories to revamp your setup in under Rs 30,000

Building a gaming PC is only half the battle. The other half is trying to find good gaming accessories. This festive season, if you are trying to upgrade your PC accessories on a budget, here are some of the best budget gaming accessories that you can buy during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival.

We’ll be looking at gaming headphones that you’ll need for multiplayer sessions to co-ordinate with your teammates, monitors that give you the best visual experience and mice and keyboards, which you will need to enjoy competitive as well as casual titles with ease. Let’s begin with the audio.

Gaming headphones

Eksa E900 Pro

The Eksa E900 Pro is one of the best options if you are on a budget. Powered by 50mm drivers, the headphone supports Virtual 7.1 surround sound. Users can either connect the headphones using the included 1.8 metre USB Type-C cable or the 3.5mm audio interface.

The earpads are made from memory foam and are really comfortable if you plan to wear it for hours. Also, they can be easily detached and replaced with earpads of your choice. Made from a mixture of plastic and metal, the Eksa E900 Pro comes with a flexible detachable microphone that performs better than some expensive gaming headphones.

The sound quality is on-par with some premium headphones and it can be used to listen to music as well. Eksa E900 Pro can be purchased for Rs 2,999 using the Rs 800 coupon.

Logitech G435

If you want to buy wireless gaming headphones, the Logitech G435 is a pretty solid choice. It comes with a wireless dongle that offers low latency Bluetooth connectivity.

The Logitech G435 offers 18 hours of battery life. (Image Source: Amazon India) The Logitech G435 offers 18 hours of battery life. (Image Source: Amazon India)

The headphone is lightweight and comfortable even if you wear it for a few hours. With a maximum range of 10 metres and a battery life of up to 18 hours, the headphone has built-in volume control and a dedicated mute switch. Currently, the headphone can be bought for Rs 6,145 using the Rs 350 coupon.

JBL Quantum 100

Advertisement

Those on a tight budget might want to take a look at the JBL Quantum 100. Featuring a 3.5 mm audio jack, the headphone comes with a detachable boom mic and a dedicated mute button.

It is lightweight and the earpads are made from memory foam, which means you can wear them for a long time without any problem. The audio quality seems to be on par with other headphones in the range as well. The JBL Quantum 100 can be currently purchased for Rs 2,000.

Monitors

LG Ultragear 24Gl600F

Advertisement

The LG Ultragear 24Gl600F is a 23.6-inch 1080p LCD monitor that offers a refresh rate of 144Hz. Compatible with AMD Freesyc, it has a response time of 1ms and 300 nits brightness.

Connectivity options include one DisplayPort, two HDMI ports and one 3.5mm headphone jack. It is currently available for Rs 12,799.

Acer Nitro VG270 S

The Acer Nitro VG270 S is one of the best value-for-money gaming monitors you can buy right now. It has a 27-inch IPS LED HDR10 screen that offers Full HD resolution. Compatible with AMD Freesync, the monitor has a refresh rate of 165Hz and 0.5 ms response time when VBR is enabled.

It has a response time of 0.5 ms when VBR is enabled. (Image Source: It has a response time of 0.5 ms when VBR is enabled. (Image Source: Amazon India

Connectivity options include two HDMI 2.0 ports and one DisplayPort. It comes with two 2W stereo speakers and a DisplayPort cable out of the box. The Acer Nitro VG270 S costs Rs 16,699 and comes with a three-year warranty.

LG Qhd 2K – 27Qn600

The LG Qhd 2K – 27Qn600 is one of the cheapest 27-inch HDR10 2K monitors available right now. Offering a refresh rate of 75Hz, it has a response of 5ms, which should be good enough if don’t play competitively.

Advertisement

Compatible with AMD Freesync, connectivity options include two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It comes with a three-year warranty and is priced at Rs 21,039.

Mouse

Ant Esports GM320

If you don’t want to spend more than Rs 1,000 on a gaming mouse, then the Ant Esports GM320 is a good choice. It has eight programmable buttons and the polling ranges anywhere between 500Hz-100Hz.

Advertisement

There are four DPI modes which allow users to choose from 1,000 to 12.800 DPI. It comes with one year warranty and has a price tag of Rs 699.

Logitech G 102

The Logitech G 102 is one of the best options for those getting started with competitive gaming. Featuring a gaming-grade sensor and six programmable buttons, the mouse has a maximum DPI of 8,000 and a polling rate of 1000Hz (1ms).

Advertisement

It has six programmable buttons. (Image Credit: Amazon India) It has six programmable buttons. (Image Credit: Amazon India)

It even allows users to change the lighting according to their preferences using the Logitech G Hub Gaming software. It can be purchased for Rs 1,495.

Asus Strix Impact II

The Asus Strix Impact II is definitely a bang for the buck. The ambidextrous mouse has a polling rate of 1000Hz and a maximum DPI of 6,200. Users can customize the buttons and lighting using Aura Sync.

It is one of the few products in this price segment that has replaceable mice switches. Currently, it can be bought for Rs 2,699.

Keyboard

Cosmic Byte CB-GK-27 Vanth

The Cosmic Byte CB-GK-27 Vanth is one of the cheapest full-sized mechanical keyboards. Made of plastic, it comes with Oetemu Blue switches and molded double-shot colour keycaps. Users can also switch between six keys anti-ghosting and full keys anti-ghosting.

There are eight backlight effects to choose from and the brightness and speed can be adjusted using keyboard shortcuts. It is priced at Rs 1,799.

Redragon K55

If you are looking for a premium wired mechanical keyboard, you might want to consider the Redragon K551. Boasting a metal and ABS build, it comes with five lighting modes with users having the option to control the RGB backlighting.

The Redragon K55 has Oetemu blue switches.(Image Source: Amazon India) The Redragon K55 has Oetemu blue switches.(Image Source: Amazon India)

The keyboard has Outemu blue switches and all 104 keys are anti-ghosting. Currently, it is available for Rs 3,199.

Redgear Shadow Blade

If you are looking to buy a keyboard under Rs 2,500, you might want to consider the Redgear Shadow Blade. It comes with Blue switches and even has a dedicated control knob that lets you control media or game volume.

There are 22 LED modes to choose from and it even has a built-in wrist rest. You can buy Redgear Shadow Blade for Rs 2,499.