Amazon Grand Gaming Days: Check out some of the best deals

Check out some of the best deals from the Amazon Great Gaming Days sale. (Image Source: Pixabay)

Amazon announced its ‘Grand Gaming Days’ for gaming enthusiasts. The sale is set to bring a host of offers and deals on gaming gadgets. Customers can also get great offers and deals on gaming laptops, desktops and monitors, advanced headphones, gaming consoles, graphic cards, and TVs from popular brands like Lenovo, Acer, ASUS, LG, HP, Sony, Dell, Corsair, Cosmic byte, JBL and more. The sale will be live until June 24, 2021.

The sale also includes deals like up to 40 per cent off on large screen TVs and up to 50 per cent off on Gaming accessories like racing wheels, blue-switch mechanical keyboards, gaming mice and more. Here are some of the best deals that will go live during the sale.

Acer Nitro 15.6 inch Gaming Laptop

The Acer Nitro 5 11th gen Gaming Laptop powered by Intel i5 11th gen processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with 8GB of dedicated RAM and 144Hz refresh rate is on sale for Rs 67,990.

HP Pavilion Gaming 15.6 inch FHD Laptop

The HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop comes with a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor and 8GB RAM along with 1TB HDD, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics card, making it a complete package.

MSI Bravo 15 FHD Gaming Laptop

Configured with AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Mobile Processors and Radeon RX 5500M graphics, the MSI Bravo 15 provides desktop-calibre performance in gaming laptops with immersive multimedia and gaming experience. 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD contribute to maximum efficiency and performance. It is available for Rs 77,990.

LG 24-inch Gaming Monitor

With Flicker-Free technology and a 75Hz refresh rate, this Ultra HD 4K monitor redefines the gaming visual experience. Features like dynamic action sync, black stabilizer and game mode delivers outstanding picture clarity and gaming optimization. It is available for Rs 13,499.

Acer 24-inch Full HD Curve VA Panel Gaming Monitor

The Acer 24-inch Full HD 1800R has a curved VA Panel Gaming Monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate and fast response time. The monitor is available on sale for Rs 10,999.