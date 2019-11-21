Amazon could launch ‘Google Stadia’ rival next year, report says

Amazon is working on a cloud-based video gaming service that may be integrated with Twitch, the world’s leading live social video platform for gaming. The company plans to launch the service sometime in 2020, CNET reported. Amazon’s rumoured cloud gaming service will rival Google Stadia, which has received mixed reviews citing technical issues and a poor lineup of launch titles.

CNET claims that Amazon has already begun recruiting people from companies like Microsoft to build a team within its Amazon Web Services (AWS). CNET’s report corroborates a story by The Information last January, which claimed for the first time that Amazon has plans for a cloud-based gaming service. Apart from CNET and The Information, The Verge also believes the e-commerce giant is looking to enter the cloud video gaming service market. In fact, The Verge spotted a few job postings by Amazon on Linkedin that indicated that the tech giant is indeed developing a cloud-based video games service.

Amazon targeting a 2020 release for its cloud video gaming service shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. A company as massive as Amazon would like to jump into a cloud-based video game service market, considering Amazon Web Services has a leadership position in the public cloud services market. If the company introduces a cloud-based gaming service next year, it’s likely to be part of its Amazon Prime service.

The idea of a cloud-based video game streaming service is nothing new. Many companies have tried their luck in the past to crack the market, but most of them failed including Sony. Stadia, a new video game streaming platform from Google, is giving a shot at cloud gaming. However, Stadia is far from what Google initially promised the service would be.