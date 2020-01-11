All Xbox Series X games will work on Xbox One: Report

Microsoft had earlier announced that its upcoming Halo: Infinite will be available on Xbox One as well as Xbox Series X and PC, thus making it a cross-platform launch. Microsoft had earlier announced that its upcoming Halo: Infinite will be available on Xbox One as well as Xbox Series X and PC, thus making it a cross-platform launch.

All of the games launched for the upcoming Microsoft Xbox Series X console will be cross-generation releases for at least two years according to a report by Engadget. At the time of launch, not even the first-party Series X titles from studios owned by Microsoft will be exclusive to the next-gen console.

In an interview with Engadget, MCVUK, Xbox Game Studios chief, Matt Booty said, “As our content comes out over the next year, two years, all of our games, sort of like PC, will play up and down that family of devices.” “We want to make sure that if someone invests in Xbox between now and [Series X] that they feel that they made a good investment and that we’re committed to them with content,” he added.



Even though games will be made available on the earlier generation console, developers will take advantage of the Series X’s advanced hardware to provide players with additional features. Hinting at the fact that all the upcoming games will support hardware-accelerated ray tracing, variable refresh rate and 8K resolution, all of which are not available on the Xbox One series.

However, during the interview, Booty did say that some of the third-party developers might go out of the way to launch Series X exclusives, but the majority of the developers would not follow this path.

