Xbox Game Pass: All the new games coming to Microsoft’s subscription service in November

Microsoft’s Xbox has announced a list of new games (9 titles) coming to its monthly game subscription service – Xbox Game Pass, this month. The new lineup features some newer titles such as Forza Horizon 5 coming to Cloud, Console and PC (9 November); and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition coming to Console (11 November).

Microsoft has also included a limited-time offer for newcomers, where you can get your first three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $1. The package includes access to over 100 quality games on Windows PC. And comes with the iconic Bethesda games and a free subscription to EA Play, which grants access to games such as FIFA 22 (10 hours) and the Battlefield franchise.

So, if you get this subscription today, it’ll last until February, and will allow you to play Halo Infinite for free on launch day i.e., 8 December 2021. In order to play these games on PC, you’ll have to download the Xbox app from the Windows Store.

Without further ado, here’s a complete list of all the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass, this month:

November 2

– Minecraft: Java and Bedrock Editions (Windows PC)

– Unpacking (Available Day One on Cloud, Console, and Windows PC)

November 4

– It Takes Two (Cloud, Console, and Windows PC) with EA Play

– Kill It With Fire (Cloud, Console, and Windows PC)

November 9

– Football Manager 2022 (Available Day One on Cloud, Console, and Windows PC)

– Forza Horizon 5 (Available Day One on Cloud, Console, and Windows PC)

November 11

– Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition (Console)

– One Step from Eden (Console and Windows PC)

With the addition of all the aforementioned games, there are quite a few titles that are bound to be leaving the service this month (15 November). They are Final Fantasy VIII HD, Planet Coaster, Star Renegades, Streets of Rogue, The Gardens Between, and River City Girls. You can read up more on that and a few of the upcoming DLC / Game Update additions here.