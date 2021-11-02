scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 02, 2021
MUST READ

Xbox Game Pass: All the new games coming to Microsoft’s subscription service in November

This November looks stacked as Xbox Game Pass offers massive titles such as Forza Horizon 5 and GTA: San Andreas - Definitive Edition for free!

By: Tech Desk | Navi Mumbai |
November 2, 2021 6:24:44 pm
GTA: San Andreas - Definitive Edition and Forza Horizon 5 to be availabla eon Xbox Game Pass this monthAll the New Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass in November 2021

Microsoft’s Xbox has announced a list of new games (9 titles) coming to its monthly game subscription service – Xbox Game Pass, this month. The new lineup features some newer titles such as Forza Horizon 5 coming to Cloud, Console and PC (9 November); and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition coming to Console (11 November).

Microsoft has also included a limited-time offer for newcomers, where you can get your first three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $1. The package includes access to over 100 quality games on Windows PC. And comes with the iconic Bethesda games and a free subscription to EA Play, which grants access to games such as FIFA 22 (10 hours) and the Battlefield franchise.

So, if you get this subscription today, it’ll last until February, and will allow you to play Halo Infinite for free on launch day i.e., 8 December 2021. In order to play these games on PC, you’ll have to download the Xbox app from the Windows Store.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Without further ado, here’s a complete list of all the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass, this month:

November 2

–  Minecraft: Java and Bedrock Editions (Windows PC)

– Unpacking (Available Day One on Cloud, Console, and Windows PC)

November 4

– It Takes Two (Cloud, Console, and Windows PC) with EA Play

– Kill It With Fire (Cloud, Console, and Windows PC)

November 9

– Football Manager 2022 (Available Day One on Cloud, Console, and Windows PC)

– Forza Horizon 5 (Available Day One on Cloud, Console, and Windows PC)

November 11

– Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition (Console)

– One Step from Eden (Console and Windows PC)

Also Read: |‘Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – Definitive Edition’ officially announced, coming to PC and consoles

With the addition of all the aforementioned games, there are quite a few titles that are bound to be leaving the service this month (15 November). They are Final Fantasy VIII HD, Planet Coaster, Star Renegades, Streets of Rogue, The Gardens Between, and River City Girls. You can read up more on that and a few of the upcoming DLC / Game Update additions here.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Nov 02: Latest News

Advertisement