Airtel demonstrates 5G-powered cloud gaming on smartphones in new test

As 5G testing moves forward in India, Airtel demonstrated the country’s first cloud gaming session on a 5G network. The trial was conducted in Manesar, Haryana on the 3500 MHz high capacity spectrum band. The telco has partnered with Ericsson and Nokia for the 5G trials.

Popular game streamers Naman Mathur, better known as ‘Mortal’ and Salman Ahmad, better known as ‘Mamba’ were invited for the test via gaming platform Blacknut. The test was conducted on popular racing game Asphalt 9 Legends, which the gamers played on a OnePlus 9R, one of the many 5G-capable devices available in India today.

Check out the demo in action below.

“We were totally blown away. This was high end PC and console-quality gaming experience on a smartphone. We can say with confidence that 5G will truly unlock the online gaming scene in India and massify by creating opportunities to build and publish games out of India and bringing a lot of talented gamers from small towns to the mainstream. Thank you Airtel for giving us this wonderful opportunity,” the two gamers said post the test.

For the uninitiated, Cloud Gaming is a new technology that allows players to indulge in a game without downloading it to their device first. Since the processing behind the games is done on the cloud, and not locally on the player’s device, cloud gaming also eliminates the need for users to possess the latest powerful hardware to play newer gaming titles.

Airtel claims that the test delivered speeds in excess of 1Gbps and latency in the range of 10 milliseconds. Airtel aims to make cloud gaming a more widespread possibility on smartphones powered by 5G speeds.