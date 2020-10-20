Study shows Ahmedabad tops Indian cities for mobile gaming followed by Navi Mumbai

The study took three key factors for rating the gaming experience, User Datagram Protocol (UDP) latency, packet loss and jitter. (Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola)

Ahmedabad, Navi Mumbai and Vadodara are the top three cities in terms of the number of mobile gamers according to a new report by Opensignal. The report has been compiled from data registered from 48 of the biggest cities in India between April 30 to July 29, 2020. The analytical firm had rated all the cities on a scale of 0-100 to check on how “users perceive real-time multiplayer mobile gaming on cellular networks.” The games taken into consideration for the study were popular multiplayer battle arena games like Call of Duty: Mobile, PUBG Mobile, and Clash Royale.

Ahmedabad and Mumbai are the only tier 1 cities that managed to creep into the top 10 positions of the list, rest all were tier 2 and tier 3 cities. The report claims that these tier 2 and tier 3 cities managed to grab an increased foothold, due to the growing penetration of affordable smartphones, low-cost data, and improved bandwidth.

The study took three key factors for rating the gaming experience, User Datagram Protocol (UDP) latency, packet loss and jitter. UDP latency measures the responsiveness of the network connection. Packet loss is the amount of data packets that never reach their destination. And lastly, Jitter is the variability of the arrival time of data packets.

Ahmedabad managed to grab the top rank with a score of 71.7, with Navi Mumbai scoring 70.1 and Vadodara scoring 69.8. These were followed by Surat with 68, Bhopal and Mumbai with 67.8, Gwalior and Indore with 67.7, Thane with 65.7 and Rajkot with 64.3. To take a look at how all the cities scored check out the report chart from Opensignal below.

Tier 1 cities on the list include Chennai with a score of 63.6, Hyderabad with 63.1, Pune with 61.5, Bangalore with 61.3, Delhi with 59.8 and Kolkata with a score of 57.2.

