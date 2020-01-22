Addicted to PUBG Mobile? You can now win Apple AirPods, here’s how

Apart from this, the company will also be distributing various in-game rewards to players. Apart from this, the company will also be distributing various in-game rewards to players.

PUBG Mobile has started off its spring festive celebrations, with a new in-game event, called Prosperous Spring. The theme of the event is “Winner Winner Lucky Together”. During the event, players will be able to get a chance to win in-game and physical rewards for free.

For the first time ever, PUBG Mobile is offering players physical rewards, which include a real Level 3 Golden Helmet, Air Pods, Apple Store gift cards and Google Play gift cards during its Red Packet Drop event. Apart from this, the company will also be distributing various in-game rewards to players. The Red Packet Drop event will start on January 24 and will go on till January 28. During the event, players will get Red Packets from the PUBG MOBILE main menu as special gifts, when opened the players will receive special rewards.

The second main event will be the Spring Party Lantern Exchange, in which players can collect different materials throughout Classic Mode matches to make lanterns. Each lantern will require five separate unique materials to complete. When players collect all four lanterns they will be awarded with a rare permanent outfit. This event is currently live and will go on till February 6.

Apart from the above mentioned main festive events, PUBG Mobile is providing players with two additional events with in-game rewards. These include the “Prosperous Spring Login Rewards” and the “New Year’s Eve Pack”. In the “Prosperous Spring Login Rewards” event players can collect Rat Costume by cumulative login till January 30. In the “New Year’s Eve Pack” event players will be able to log in and collect their special Rat Year Package between January 23 to January 24.

