Activision bringing Call of Duty: Warzone to come to mobile

Activision is building a mobile version of its hit free-to-play battle royale shooter game Call of Duty: Warzone, according to a company announcement in a blog post. They are currently hiring talent to develop the game, including roles in production, engineering, design, art, and marketing.

“We are creating an all-new, AAA mobile experience that will bring the thrilling, fluid and large-scale action of Call of Duty®: Warzone™ to players on the go,” notes the blog post. “This large-scale, battle royale experience is being built natively for mobile with cutting-edge technology designed to entertain gamers around the world for many years to come.”

According to Sensor Tower, Call of Duty: Mobile, developed by Activision in partnership with Tencent’s Timi studios, had surpassed $1.5 billion in global lifetime player spending across the App Store and Google Play Store since its launch in October 2019. In 2021, its revenue grew 45 per cent over the previous year.

The entire shooter genre also saw massive growth in the same year, with global mobile gaming spending on the genre increasing from $5.7 billion in 2020 to $6.3 billion in 2021.

Activision is already working on two other big Call of Duty projects in 2022. This includes a follow-up to the 2019 Modern Warfare remake and a new Warzone release that will be built from the ground up with an entirely new engine.

Infinity Ward, the developer that previously worked on the Modern Warfare series, will take charge of both titles but it is unclear whether the “Warzone experience” promised by the studio earlier is an entirely new game or just a major update like Fortnite’s seasonal changes and updates to the game. But the developer did promise an ‘all-new playspace’ and a new ‘sandbox’ mode, which would presumably let players create their own maps.