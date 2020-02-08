Activision confirms new Call of Duty game to debut in Q4

The Call of Duty franchise was launched back in 2003 and since then the company has launched at least one new Call of Duty game every year. The Call of Duty franchise was launched back in 2003 and since then the company has launched at least one new Call of Duty game every year.

Activision has confirmed that it will be launching a new version of its Call of Duty franchise in Q4, 2020. Activision COO Coddy Johnson during the company’s Q4 2019 financial results call said that the hype surrounding the play tests is huge. Whereas, the company’s CEO, Bobby Kotick said that they plan on bringing more remasters down the line.

Johnson during the results call said that in Q4 they will be launching a new premium Call of Duty version. He added that the company is already running play tests, which is generating a lot of buzz.

Kotick, on the other hand, was focusing that the company will be remastering some of the known IPs of the game. As of now, it is not clear as to which IPs he was talking about. We do not even know as to what all studios will be involved in the development of this new Call of Duty game.

To recall, the Call of Duty franchise was launched back in 2003 and since then the company has launched at least one new Call of Duty game every year.

Last year we got to see the release of the Modern Warfare reboot, which was developed by Infinity Ward. The game was able to garner more than $600 million in sales in the first three days.

It is also being reported that the upcoming Call of Duty game will be compatible with the net gen consoles, including the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd