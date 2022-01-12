A new South Park game is in development, might be multiplayer

A recent job listing by studio Question Games confirms that a new South Park video game is in development. This new project, however, seems to be ditching the traditional slow-paced RPG system in favour of a multiplayer experience.

Question Games is out to seek a Lead Level Designer for the game, preferably someone who is willing to work remotely and has previous experience in multiplayer design work. “The position is paid, full-time work at Question in a highly collaborative (though remote!) environment,” the job offer reads. “Previous multiplayer level design work at a lead or senior-equivalent position is required.”

In 2019, the California and Virginia-based studio had released a co-op multiplayer horror game, The Blackout Club. And despite being a newer team, a good chunk of the staff is composed of ex-AAA developers who worked on the previous South Park games – The Stick of Truth and The Fractured But Whole. Other credits include the BioShock games, Thief: Deadly Shadows, and Dishonored.

A Bloomberg story from last year reported on a massive $900 million deal between ViacomCBS and South Park creators – Trey Parker and Matt Stone. The money will be used to make 6 more seasons of the show and 14 streamable spinoff movies for the company’s Paramount+ streaming service.

At the time, the creators also revealed that a portion of the money will be invested in a range of “creative endeavours,” which included a documentary series, a weed company, and a 3D video game set in the world of South Park. The use of the word ‘3D’ here, seems like an odd choice, given the series and the previous games took place on a cartoonish, 2-dimensional plane, with paper cutout-like animation. Could be an entirely new iteration.