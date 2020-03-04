8 PUBG Mobile tips and tricks to help you score a Chicken Dinner

Here are some tips and tricks that will help you get that Chicken Dinner in the Classic Mode. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) Here are some tips and tricks that will help you get that Chicken Dinner in the Classic Mode. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

PlayerUnknown’s Battleground (PUBG) Mobile’s popularity is not hard to decode. The game’s competitive nature, console-level graphics and the ability to play with friends instantly no matter which part of the world they are in make it one of the hottest mobile video games in the market right now. In case you like playing the game in your free time, here are some tips and tricks that will help you get that Chicken Dinner in the Classic Mode.

Jumping at the right moment is key

Jumping off the plane onto a good area in the battlefield determines how the match might turn out in some ways. So selecting the place where you land is very crucial. This will help you gather a good amount of supplies before you enter into combat. It will also help you steer away from places where you will enter into combat as soon as you land, like Pochinki in the Erangel Map.

Parachute at the highest speeds possible

After you take the jump, you need to act quick and hit the ground before any other player can. As they would then get a gun and start shooting at you to secure an early kill. The highest speed at which you can jump off is capped at 220Km/h, which can be achieved by looking straight at the ground and glide sideways if you have to.

Never come to a standstill

PUBG Mobile is a fast-paced game and one thing that you should always have in mind is that you should never stay in one place, but rather keep hustling. Because, if you keep on standing at a place, whether it’s for aiming or for looting a crate it will be extremely easy for an opponent to take you down by taking his sweet time in aiming a headshot.

The more you keep on moving, the more difficult it is for an enemy to aim and shoot at you. I also recommend that you keep on changing the direction you move in, to keep the enemy guessing where you are going. If you keep on moving straight, the enemy can just anticipate your location and start shooting.

If you have been spotted and there is no cover near you start running haphazardly towards a safe place and also add a few jumps to your movements, so that not even a single bullet can touch you.

Closing doors can help you gain advantage

I remember being scolded by my parents multiple times to close the door when I leave. I still sometimes fail to do so in real life. But doing this in PUBG Mobile has helped me gain a lot of advantages.

After you have properly gathered all of the supplies, guns and ammunition you need, you can simply camp inside of a building and sit quietly in it waiting for players to come and raid it.

After seeing that the door is closed other players will bust in like they own the place, that is when you can surprise them and go for the kill. Don’t stop at just one player close the door again and repeat.

How to beat those who close doors

Now that you know that players might be hiding behind closed doors to take advantage of unsuspecting players. You can be smart and just throw a grenade or Molotov at the door. This will cause the door to burst open with a lot of damage coming to the player that was hiding inside. Do not hesitate in doing this at every house as you will never be low on grenades or Molotov’s as every house at least has one lying around here or there.

Loot the kill crates smartly

After killing an opponent you might have the urge to run towards the kill crate and loot whatever useful objects he had. However, I would say hold that urge and wait a bit at a decent hiding spot. This should allow you to take a look at if any other players are present there who are coming to claim your reward, or are roaming around trying to find you. Once you are certain, there is nobody there, you can dash towards the crate and grab your loot.

Use an Emulator

Playing PUBG Mobile on a small screen has many disadvantages, one of them being that the controls take over 50 per cent of the display. These problems do not exist when playing the game on an emulator on a PC. Some of you might point out that this is cheating, however, the company does not think so. It has an official PC emulator, which you can download for free, called the Tencent Gaming Buddy.

Playing on the emulator also gives you the advantage of having a mouse and keyboard to control the character. But for fair play, PUBG Mobile will mostly match you with players playing the game on the emulator rather than on their phones.

Don’t become a sitting duck, hide in bushes

There are times when the last circle is completely in the open and a building is not an option to hide in. Whereas, sitting in a car just makes you the sitting duck. Bushes are the best hiding spots you can go to. Long bushes inside of PUBG Mobile hide the character quite perfectly.

You can easily lie down in a bush with players passing you not even noticing you are there. After that, you can simply shoot at them, with them wondering from where are they being shot at. Keep in mind bushes are not the perfect hiding spot and use them only as a last resort as people farther than 200 metres cannot see a bush due to the game algorithm and will easily scope on to you.

