5 video games based on freedom and independence you can try

You need to play these video games on India's 74th Independence Day.(Image: Pixabay)

India will celebrate its 74th Independence Day on August 15. Given on this Independence day most of us will remain at homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic celebrating the day with friends will not be an option. But there are other ways to celebrate the day such as playing games, spending time with family and so on. Today, we are going to list out some video games that are based on freedom and independence.

Assassin’s Creed III

Assassin’s Creed III is one of the best in the franchise and that’s because the main character, Connor, makes a small home for himself in your heart while you play the game. Connor needs to take part in the American Revolution, assassinating key individuals to ensure America gets freedom. However, doing all this for his country leaves him without a home, a man with no country.

Far Cry 4

Far Cry 4 is based in the fictional country of Kyrat, where the protagonist, Ajay Ghale needs to use multiple firearms to liberate the country from the rule of Pagan Min allowing the Golden Path to expand. The story hits near home, as it is based on the Maoist insurgency in Nepal. The game is fun to play, with you landing multiple times in prison, taking out royal guards posts and on the ruthless King of Kyrat, Pagan Min. The end goal here is to liberate Kyrat from under the rule of Pagan Min and make it a free country. This game was developed just after the release of Assassin’s Creed III, hence it does have many relatable features.

Also Read: Why PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile is not banned in India?

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus follows the alternate history of the Nazi’s winning the second world war. William B.J. Blazkowicz is back in action fighting the Nazi regime in the US. Your mission is to redeem the US from the Nazi rule, and doing that is not easy. At a point, your character is publically executed and after that, the head is fixed onto bioengineered Nazi super-soldier body. At the end of the game, you successfully destroy the Nazi main holds and start the revolution to liberate America.

Also Read: Persona 4 Golden PC, KFC console, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update

Call of Duty: WWII

Call of Duty: WWII was introduced in 2017. The game let players take part in World War 2 as a part of the 1st Infantry Division in the Normandy landings. During the gameplay, the player fights German soldiers to remain a free country.

Homefront

Homefront is an FPS game from back in 2011, which tells a story of a resistance movement where a unified Korea under the rule of Kim Jong-un occupies the United States in the year 2027. You will need to fight for America and make it a free country. The game is a lot similar to the Call of Duty franchise and the Medal of Honor franchise blended together. The ending seems quite fitting, with your operation being a success and the EU Defense Council declaring a war on the Greater Korean Republic to free the country.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd