5 Nintendo consoles that are rare, collectable, and (really) hard to come by

When an unopened copy of 1985’s Super Mario Bros sold for $2 million at a recent auction, it created unprecedented attention in the video games market. And as one might expect, these rare games for the Nintendo Entertainment System draw fans and super-rich collectors, all looking to add to their collections of extremely collectable and treasured vintage games. But Nintendo consoles and games have a history of being something rare and unique, especially the special edition ones. A growing conscious views these extremely rare and valuable devices can be collected and displayed like a piece of art, pushing prices of the sought-after Nintendo consoles that were produced in limited quantities. Regardless of their nostalgic appeal, all these collectibles Nintendo consoles (for one reason or another) are ridiculously cool and absurdly expensive.

Nintendo 64 Pikachu Edition

In the 2000s, during the height of the Pokémania, Nintendo designed a special themed N64 around its biggest-selling IP: Pokémon. It wasn’t just another Nintendo N64 with a Pokémon skin slapped on the console. Instead, Pikachu N64 consoles featured a Pikachu embossed on the right side towards the top. Pikachu’s cheeks lit up bright red when the system turned red, while his right foot was on the reset button. The bottom half of the console was yellow, while the top half came in blue. The special-themed console was an ode to Pokémon, perhaps the highest-grossing media franchise of all time. So, if you want a piece of Pokémon, this limited-edition Nintendo 64 has a high nostalgia value. However, finding Pikachu N64 consoles is a challenge as these collectible beauties are north of $1200 for sealed units.

Nintendo 64 Pikachu Edition. (Image credit: Amazon UK)

Game Boy Advance SP 24K Gold Edition

Well, if there is one Nintendo console that is so hard to come by, then it has to be the GameBoy Advance SP 24k Gold Edition. No, it doesn’t have a price tag yet. In fact, its existence at one point in time was shrouded in mystery. During the release of The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap in 2004, Nintendo mass-produced 25,000 golden Game Boy Advance SPs embossed with the Tri-Force logo. Those often pop up on sites like eBay occasionally. Additionally, Nintendo made seven more special edition GameBoys that were plated with 24-karat gold and you could only get your hands-on extremely rare GBAs by finding a special ticket in a limited edition game bundle that came with the video game and the Game Boy Advance SP console. Till date, no one knows who owns these special solid gold GBAs — and Nintendo has not revealed their identities.

I’ve partnered with @consolevariant to show you some of the rarest game consoles around, including an MTV Gamecube and a Rare Ltd Xbox One! pic.twitter.com/FNcfdek9s6 — Liam Robertson (@Doctor_Cupcakes) May 1, 2021

Nintendo GameCube MTV edition

While the GameCube never managed to beat either PS2 or Xbox in technical prowess, it was a popular console in its time. Nintendo did everything to build the fun character around the GameCube, and its collaboration with MTV resulted in 29 limited edition GameCubes given away from the Xmas Daily Broadcast in 2003. These are extremely rare GameCubes that were produced as part of the promotion, and out of five designs that were released, one was created by fashion designer Tom Ford when he was still at Gucci. Legendary British designer Paul Smith, too, was roped in to redesign the limited edition GameCube featuring a unique, colorful look with nods to Smith’s artistic references. It is hard to put a price on these GameCube systems as out of 29 winners, not a single one has tried to sell them on eBay.

This limited edition Game Boy Advance was sold in Pokémon Center New York only This limited edition Game Boy Advance was sold in Pokémon Center New York only

Nintendo Game Boy Advance Pokémon Center Exclusive Version

When the Pokémon Center first opened in New York City (now renamed Nintendo New York) in 2001, the store released a limited-edition Gameboy Advance System. Although a standard-looking GBA, it came in gold colour with grey buttons and “Pokémon Center New York City” written at the top of the screen, with silhouettes of Pikachu and Pichu next to the Game Boy Advance logo. When introduced it was priced at $80, however, now it fetches anywhere between $20,000 to $25,000 for a packed unit on eBay. Every serious Nintendo collector needs at least one special-edition Pokemon console.

Pokemon Limited Edition Game Boy Color

The Game Boy Color was the first true successor to the original Game Boy, and it created ripples when it made its debut in 1998. Through its life span, the handheld console received many special-edition variants but the Pokémon-themed Game Boy Colors continues to attract passionate collectors for their limited release and rarity. And one of which is currently listed on eBay for $150,000. This special edition Game Boy Color came in a silver finish, featuring images of Pikachu and Pichu on the side of the screen. It is a very rare Game Boy Color and finding it in mint condition isn’t a joke.