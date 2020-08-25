5 online mobile games you can play together with friends

PUBG Mobile is a fun game to play with your friends or family, who can be a part of your squad and help you in winning the chicken dinner by killing off the opposing teams. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

Even though a few Covid-19 vaccine candidates have shown up and one has been registered, there is still time before everyone gets vaccinated. Till then most of us will have to take precautions like staying at home, wearing mask, using sanitizers, practicing social distancing and more.

Taking these precautions will help you stay safe, but at the same time also drive a wedge between you and your family, close friends, due to minimal social interaction. To stay connected with close friends and family, you can play online multiplayer games with them. Here is a list of five best games you can play with close friends and family to stay connected and kill boredom.

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is a fun game to play with your friends or family, who can be a part of your squad and help in winning the chicken dinner by killing the opposing teams. During the game, you can communicate with your friends or family via the in-game voice chatting feature. By playing this game you can spend hours together virtually, keeping everyone safe from coronavirus.

Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile is similar to PUBG Mobile in terms of gameplay, but has much better graphics. Just like PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty: Mobile also requires for you to play matches in a squad, which you can populate with your friends and family. Call of Duty as a franchise is a lot more relatable for people, when compared to PUBG, due to its age and the number of iterations that have been launched. Just like PUBG Mobile, you do not only have to stick to the battle royale format, you can opt for formats like Team Death Match.

Ludo Talent

If you don’t want to spend too much time and play taxing games like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile, you can try a much easier game, Ludo Talent. The game does require you to be sharp and make moves that will help you win. The good thing about Ludo Talent is that it has different talent cards that give you an advantage over others. It also allows you to voice chat with other people.

Uno Friends

Uno Friends allows four friends to get together and play Uno. This is a fun game to alternate between Ludo, to keep things interesting. It is also one of the fastest game on this list. Rules of the game remain the same as they would in real life.

8 Ball Pool

If you are only playing with a single friend, you can choose to play 8 Ball Pool. This game has a lot of pool tables with different rules and looks. You can have fun with your friend playing on different turfs and trying to beat them. It might also help you feel as if you are in a bar playing pool with your near and dear ones over drinks.

