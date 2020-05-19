5 free games on Nintendo Switch you should try

Brawlhalla to Dauntless, these are our favorite free to play titles on the Nintendo Switch. (Image credit: Nintendo) Brawlhalla to Dauntless, these are our favorite free to play titles on the Nintendo Switch. (Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch has been in high demand during the pandemic, so much so that it is hard to predict when the next batch of units hits retailers. The idea of a hybrid console that can work as a handheld machine, or can be used for games on your TV is unique to Switch. But what also drives Switch’s popularity is a solid number of game titles, divided into a variety of genres. Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and the list goes on.

While the Switch has the best library of games available, they do come at a price. Thankfully, Nintendo Switch also has a lot of free games you might not be aware of. Here are our five favorite free games on Nintendo Switch.

Brawlhalla

Brawlhalla is a brilliant 2D platform fighting game that gives vibes of Super Mario Bros, thanks to its more cartoony graphics. The free to play title lets you choose between 40 characters with unique abilities. You’ll get to choose up to eight free-to-play characters, to begin with, and those characters will rotate every week. Brawlhalla is fun to play and provides hours of non-stop entertainment. The good thing about Brawlhalla is that the Switch version has full crossplay with all other platforms, including PS4, PC, and Xbox One.

Are you a fan of Destiny? If yes, then Warframe is for you.

Warframe

If you are a fan of Destiny or The Division, you will really like Warframe. This is a third-person action shooter, where you play as the tenno—essentially space ninjas—in a dystopian sci-fi future, set in our solar system. Its basic premise is teaming up with other players and fighting various AI enemy factions in this online shooter. Warframe’s graphics come close to any other AAA-title. Just make sure you have an active wi-fi connection in order to play the game and at least 14 GB of free space on your Switch. With more than 50 million active players, there is no reason to skip this co-op shooter set in the strange sci-fi setting.

Dauntless is a free-to-play action RPG heavily inspired by Monster Hunter.

Dauntless

It’s hard to ignore Dauntless, a multiplayer game similar to the popular Monster Hunter. Sure it’s not Monster Hunter, but it’s heavily inspired by Monster Hunter World. You play as a Slayer who embarks on a journey to hunt down Behemoths and preserve the human race from getting extinct. As a Slayer, you fight with Behemoths, craft weapons and armors, collect treasure so you can hunt larger monsters. If you enjoy action role-playing video games, then Dauntless can be great fun. Dauntless is not just free, but it’s a proper AAA-title we needed on the Switch.

DC Universe Online is the popular free-to-play MMO RPG.

DC Universe Online

Yes, DC Universe Online has made our list of best free games on Switch. DC Comics’ nine-year-old, free-to-play multiplayer online superhero role-playing game on the Switch is worth your time. The basic storyline remains the same. You need to create a hero or villain to fight alongside the likes of Superman, The Joker, and the Justice League. Sure it won’t blow your mind in terms of graphics since the game was originally launched on PC in 2011, still DC Universe Online has a lot of thrilling moments. If you are a fan of superhero comics and movies, DC Universe Online is for you. Try playing the game in the Switch’s handheld mode, you will appreciate DC Universe Online even more.

Color Puzzle is perhaps the best puzzle game on the Switch.

Color Zen

Color Zen is one of the few games that could help you train your brain to think logically. Like most puzzle games, Color Zen is simple to play. Your aim is to move shapes around in order to match the colours. The first few levels are simple but it gets complex as the game progresses. Play this game without pressure as Color Zen doesn’t feature any scoring system. It’s a relaxing puzzle game that’s all that we need in these unprecedented times.

