37% mobile gamers want to shift to PC, suggests new HP report

The report suggests that 89 per cent people believe a PC offers better gaming experience than a smartphone. (Image Source: Pixabay)

A new study by HP reveals that 37 per cent of mobile gamers want to shift to a PC. As per the HP India gaming landscape report 2021, 89 per cent of respondents believe that a PC offers a better gaming experience than a smartphone. 4 in 10 mobile gamers (37 per cent) also indicated that they would migrate to PCs for better gaming experiences.

In total, 1,500 respondents completed the survey between March and April 2021, across 25 Metros, Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities across India. Interviews were conducted with a mix of male (72 per cent) and female (28 per cent) respondents between the ages of 15-40 years, representing SEC A1, A2 and B1 segments. All respondents were PC and/or mobile phone users, comprising action and adventure games on PCs and smartphones.

Here are some other trends observed in the new report.

Gaming as a career option

The report suggests that over 90 per cent of respondents agreed to the gaming industry being a viable career option. Further, 84 per cent of female respondents wanted to pursue a career in gaming, compared to 80 per cent of male respondents.

Among Gen X, the likelihood of choosing gaming as a career was higher (91 per cent) compared to school students (88 per cent). Also, respondents from Tier 2 cities (84 per cent)appeared more likely to choose a career in gaming compared to those from Metro cities (78 per cent).

Gaming as a stress buster

As per the report, over 92 per cent of respondents agreed that gaming helps relieve work/study pressure while reducing stress and inducing positive feelings. 91 per cent believe that gaming fosters better peer-level socialising and helps make new friends. Similarly, 91 per cent of respondents also believe that gaming boosts attention and concentration levels.

“In recent times, the importance of technology in maintaining social connect and aiding in positive mental health has become paramount. Gaming has emerged as a wholesome activity that the entire family can participate and connect with friends and family,” Vickram Bedi, Sr. Director, Personal Systems – HP India said.

Gaming features when buying a new PC

The survey also states that one in three PC users (about 33 per cent) prefered gaming features while making their purchase decision. Some of the key aspects users looked forward to while buying a new PC include better graphics (59 per cent), better battery (54 per cent), an immersive display (46 per cent) and new thermal innovations for better cooling (42 per cent).

“PC Gaming is now a global phenomenon, and careers opportunities in the industry are immense. This not only represents a big opportunity for India to shine on the global stage but also highlights the immense value that the PC brings as a device, with its all-around capabilities,” Bedi adds.