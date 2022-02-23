2K will launch multiple LEGO licensed sports games

2K Games is reportedly looking to develop a range of sports-based titles in collaboration with toy company Lego. Sources close to reporter VGC have confirmed that the publisher has signed a new multi-game partnership, as the toy company looks to broaden its games output.

Currently, neither of the two companies have confirmed their partnership, but going by a new job listing posted last week, the publisher has an open-world driving game in the works. According to the sources, the Lego racing game is being developed by the WWE 2K22 studio – Visual Concepts.

Additionally, the lineup will kick off with a football (soccer) game developed by Sumo Digital, who had previously created the PlayStation 5 launch-exclusive title, Sackboy: A Big Adventure. The game is expected to launch later this year – post-May, to coincide with the FIFA World Cup, and will be followed by the aforementioned racing game.

In recent years, we have seen WWE and NBA games publisher 2K trying to steer into a more kid-friendly territory, as seen with their cartoonish iterations – NBA 2K Playgrounds and WWE 2K Battlegrounds. Lego is one of the strongest brands in that audience, and is therefore considered as an ideal partner.

The 2K deal ushers in a new era for Lego games, following their previous exclusive deal with TT Games, which brought in multiple Warner Bros franchises such as Batman, Harry Potter, and Lord of the Rings. In 2005, the company brought in other licensed properties such as Marvel and the soon to release Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

According to the report, Lego will not be extending or renewing its exclusivity deal with TT Games. The Star Wars game might be its last Lego collaboration, following which, it is not clear what direction the studio will head towards.