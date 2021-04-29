scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 29, 2021
24K gold plated Nintendo Wii made for Queen of England now on sale for $300,000

The golden console is still in working condition and is being sold with its proof of authenticity and other framed documents.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
April 29, 2021 7:21:32 pm
Nintendo Wii Gold Plated, Nintendo WiiThe Gold Plated Nintendo Wii is still in working condition. (Image Source: Nintendo/ THQ)

The world of vintage games and consoles is no stranger to huge price tags. A sealed copy of Super Mario Bros was recently auctioned for a massive $660,000 price, making it the most expensive game ever sold. Now a new 24-karat gold Nintendo Wii console is ready to be sold for a price of $300,000.

The 24-karat gold Nintendo Wii console was originally made for the Royal Family, more specifically, for the Queen of England. The custom-made console was part of THQ’s PR efforts to promote multiplayer party title Big Family Games back in 2009.

However, the console never actually reached the Queen of England due to strict security protocols at Buckingham Palace. After being returned to THQ the console was purchased by a collector and is now up for sale on eBay with a royal price tag of $300,000.

The collector Donny states that the high price will help him move on in life and find a new place to live in, as per a report by Gamesradar.

“The Royal Family are arguably the most important family in the country so we felt that they needed a copy of the game. But we thought that Her Majesty the Queen wouldn’t want to play on any old console, so an extra-special gold one was commissioned.” THQ said in a press release, as mentioned in a report by People Make Games on its YouTube channel in a video that covers the story of the Golden Nintendo Wii.

The Nintendo Wii is still in working condition with no sign of heavy use. Moreover, it is also being sold alongside its proof of authenticity and framed documents for the next collector to showcase alongside the console.

