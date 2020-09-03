PUBG Mobile banned in India: Few things to note about the ban

Here we are going to look at the top 10 facts about PUBG Mobile ban that you might not know about. (Express Photo)

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has banned 118 more Chinese apps including one of the most popular mobile games PUBG Mobile. The official press release stated that all of these apps have been “banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act”. The government said that it has “decided to block 118 mobile apps since in view of the information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order.”

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular mobile games in India with millions of downloads and daily active users. Here are a few things you need to know about the PUBG Mobile ban in the country. The PUBG Mobile app is still available on Google Play store and Apple App store. The app is also working for users still now.

10 things about the PUBG Mobile ban

Both PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite have been banned

Yes, the government of India has banned both PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite application in the country on Wednesday. Both the mobile games are developed by Tencent Games which is situated and registered in China.

Both PUBG versions still working

The apps have been banned in the country on Wednesday. The apps are still available on the Google Play store and Apple App store. It takes some time for such orders to get enforced and hence both PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are still available on the app stores. Users can still be able to download the game before it’s gone from the app store. If PUBG Mobile does not turn off server access to the region, users will still be able to play the game on their smartphone.

PUBG Mobile, 117 Chinese apps banned in India: Check the full list here

Play PUBG desktop version

Even though PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are now banned in the country you can play PUBG PC and PUBG Console as they are not developed by Tencent. These games are developed by PUBG Corporation owned by BlueHole, located in Korea. Tencent Games does have a stake in BlueHole, but the game servers and all resources are based out of Korea and not China. Notably, PUBG PC costs around Rs 1,000 and requires some serious power to run smoothly. PUBG Console will run smoothly on all supported consoles and also costs around Rs 1,000.

It takes some time for such orders to get enforced, which is why PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are both still available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. (Image: PUBG Mobile) It takes some time for such orders to get enforced, which is why PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are both still available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. (Image: PUBG Mobile)

PUBG Mobile-like game available

Many battle royale games are available on Google Play Store and App Store. Games like Call of Duty: Mobile, Garena Free Fire and more have a similar concept of gameplay. You can check all of the alternatives out on the respective app stores, from there screenshots and details, and whichever alternative suits your needs you can download and play.

What happens to your money spent on PUBG Mobile?

After the PUBG Mobile ban, many people are worried about their money, which they had invested in the game for buying skins, Royale Pass and more. PUBG Mobile has not provided any statement regarding this. But, most possibly players will have to raise a dispute regarding this on the respective app stores to get their money back. We just wait for the official statement.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile beats Honor of Kings; becomes top grossing mobile game

India developing homegrown PUBG alternatives

India is developing its own alternatives to PUBG Mobile like Raji: An ancient epic. We will see more and more Indian alternatives pop-up as the Indian government is also supporting Made in India mobile game hackathons to keep Indians entertained and self-reliant.

You can check all of the alternatives out on the respective app stores, from there screenshots and details, and whichever alternative suits your needs you can download and play.(Image: PUBG Mobile) You can check all of the alternatives out on the respective app stores, from there screenshots and details, and whichever alternative suits your needs you can download and play.(Image: PUBG Mobile)

No Fortnite to compete

Many people had the thought process “if not PUBG Mobile, then Fortnite.” But Fortnite is going through its own set of issues right now and is not available on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Epic Games has taken Apple to court and removed its listing from the Play Store in favour of its third-party installer. All of this has been done to forego the fee Epic has to pay to Google and Apple on each in-game transaction as to remain on the stores.

Also Read: PUBG banned in India: 5 alternative battle royale games to try

Popular PUBG Mobile alternatives also banned

Many popular alternatives like Knives Out-No rules, just fight!, Rules of Survival and Creative Destruction, to name a few, have also been banned. Check the full list of all the banned apps here. This leaves only a hand few of alternatives you can try out.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd