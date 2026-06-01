007 First Light sells 1.5M copies in first 24 hours: All you need to know about the new James Bond game

The gaming community is abuzz over 007 First Light, the latest title from Danish developer IO Interactive, the studio best known for the Hitman franchise. Released after years of anticipation under the codename Project 007, the game has already emerged as one of 2026’s biggest commercial gaming successes, selling 1.5 million copies within its first 24 hours of launch.
It has also become the best-selling title by IO Interactive, outperforming every Hitman release during the same launch window.
Unlike earlier Bond games that portrayed the spy as a fully established MI6 agent, 007 First Light focuses on Bond’s origins. The game presents him as a young naval air crewman who is recruited into MI6’s revived Double 0 programme following a heroic mission.
As the story unfolds, Bond becomes entangled in a conspiracy involving a rogue agent and an attempted coup, taking players across multiple international locations. Consequently, the game combines stealth, espionage, and cinematic storytelling with moments of action and combat.
The title is also being viewed as one of the biggest Bond gaming adaptations in years, particularly because it attempts to modernise the franchise while still retaining familiar spy-thriller elements.
Developed by IO Interactive, 007 First Light borrows several design elements from the studio’s Hitman series. Rather than forcing players into a single style, the game allows missions to be approached in multiple ways.
For example, players can rely on stealth, direct combat, deception or Bond-style gadgets depending on how they want to complete objectives. The game also includes infiltration missions, driving sequences, and action-heavy moments spread across different environments.
Additionally, IO Interactive said missions are re-playable and include modifiers, collectables, and optional challenges, encouraging players to experiment with different strategies instead of following one fixed path.
Much of the buzz around 007 First Light comes from both commercial performance and reviews. According to IO Interactive, the game sold 1.5 million copies within 24 hours, making it the studio’s biggest launch to date.
The game has also received a strong critical reception. It currently holds a score of 87 on Metacritic and 88 on OpenCritic, making it IO Interactive’s highest-rated title so far.
Meanwhile, the title appears to be performing strongly on PC. Rhys Elliott, head of market analysis at Alinea Analytics, estimated that nearly 500,000 copies were sold on Steam alone, generating approximately $25 million in revenue. According to Elliott, nearly one-third of Steam players had previously played Hitman, although the game also appears to be reaching a wider audience.
The game is currently rolling out across major gaming platforms, with some users receiving early access through pre-orders and Deluxe Edition benefits.
Pricing in India:
Players can currently buy the game through Steam and the Xbox Store as well as the PlayStation Store and Epic Games Store.
For PC players, IO Interactive recommends SSD storage alongside modern processors and graphics cards for smoother performance. Minimum requirements include an Intel Core i5-9500 or AMD Ryzen 5 3500 processor, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GTX 1660 or AMD RX 5700 graphics, and 80GB storage.
With strong early sales, favourable reviews, and plans for a possible trilogy, 007 First Light may mark the beginning of a new era for James Bond games.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)