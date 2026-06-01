007 First Light sells 1.5M copies in first 24 hours: All you need to know about the new James Bond game

007 First Light follows a young James Bond as he begins his journey into MI6’s Double 0 programme in IO Interactive’s new action-espionage game. (Image: 007 website)

The gaming community is abuzz over 007 First Light, the latest title from Danish developer IO Interactive, the studio best known for the Hitman franchise. Released after years of anticipation under the codename Project 007, the game has already emerged as one of 2026’s biggest commercial gaming successes, selling 1.5 million copies within its first 24 hours of launch.

It has also become the best-selling title by IO Interactive, outperforming every Hitman release during the same launch window.

What is 007 First Light about?

IO Interactive’s 007 First Light reimagines James Bond’s early years before he becomes the iconic Agent 007. (Image: IO Interactive, YouTube) IO Interactive’s 007 First Light reimagines James Bond’s early years before he becomes the iconic Agent 007. (Image: IO Interactive, YouTube)

Unlike earlier Bond games that portrayed the spy as a fully established MI6 agent, 007 First Light focuses on Bond’s origins. The game presents him as a young naval air crewman who is recruited into MI6’s revived Double 0 programme following a heroic mission.