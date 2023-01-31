Samsung Unpacked 2023: Start time and live stream info for the expected launch of Galaxy S23

Samsung is all set to announce its flagship Galaxy S23 series of smartphones at its upcoming Samsung Unpacked 2023 event. The in-person event will take place in Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco, USA, where, the company will unveil the next-generation non-folding flagship smartphones, based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Here’s what to expect from the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023.

How to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2023

The Galaxy Unpacked event will be live-streamed on Samsung’s official website, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube starting at 11:30 PM on February 1st. During the presentation, the company will announce the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. On top of that, the brand is also likely to introduce next-generation Galaxy notebooks with an updated design and improved performance

What to expect from the Galaxy S23 series

In terms of looks, the Galaxy S23 series might not look that different from the Galaxy S22 series, especially the Ultra model. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a similar curved design and a massive camera array at the back with a 200MP primary camera, an ultra-wide angle lens, and dual 10MP telephoto lenses with up to 100x hybrid zoom support.

Also read | Samsung Galaxy S23 may cost Rs 7,000 more than Galaxy S22

The Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+ will have a triple camera setup. When compared to the Galaxy S22 and the S22+, their predecessors will have individual camera bumps, just like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which makes it look unique.

All three variants of the Galaxy S23 will be based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. While the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+ will offer at least 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to offer at least 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Coming to the display department, the Galaxy S23 and the S23+ will have an FHD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Similarly, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a QHD+ resolution display with the same 120Hz refresh rate. As Corning recently confirmed, the Galaxy S23 series will also feature Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection for improved scratch resistance.

Advertisement

The Galaxy S23 line will ship with Android 13 OS with a custom OneUI 4.1 skin on top, and these smartphones are expected to receive at least three major Android OS upgrades. Latest leaks also suggest that the Galaxy S23 series will get a price hike when compared to the Galaxy S22 series at least by Rs 7,000 for the base model.