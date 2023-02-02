Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: A detailed specs comparison

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with a 200MP camera is finally here, and it is currently the most capable smartphone from the South Korean brand. Although the Galaxy S23 Ultra bears a striking resemblance to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the successor comes with a powerful processor, improved camera system, enhanced display and more.

At a starting price of Rs 1,24,999, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is slightly more expensive than the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is now available at a discounted price of around Rs 90,000 on Amazon. Here is an in-depth comparison between the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Design and display

While the Galaxy S23 Ultra looks a lot like the Galaxy S22 Ultra (review), it does have a few changes that will help differentiate between the two. The S23 Ultra when compared to the S22 Ultra has a slightly flatter display, and the display on the S23 Ultra also has an improved peak brightness of 1750nits although the display size is identical at 6.8-inch with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Both models feature a premium design with metal frame and glass sandwich design. While the S22 Ultra uses first-gen Gorilla Glass Victus, the Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with the latest Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is available in lavender, green, cream, and phantom black colours, while the S22 Ultra comes in phantom black, phantom white, green, and burgundy colours.

Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Performance

The new Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for Galaxy with at least 8/12GB of RAM and 256/512GB or 1TB of internal storage. Similarly, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with 8/12GB of internal storage with 128/256/512GB or 1TB of internal storage. As one can expect, the Galaxy S23 Ultra offers better CPU and GPU performance, thanks to the new processor.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is also said to be a more efficient processor when compared to the 8 Gen 1 that powers the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Hence, we can expect better thermal performance on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, despite having a more powerful processor.

Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Cameras

The Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Galaxy S22 Ultra have a quad-camera setup on the rear panel. While the S23 Ultra comes with a 200MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, and two 10MP telephoto lenses with up to 100x hybrid zoom. Similarly, the Galaxy S22 Ultra also has a quad-camera setup with 108MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, and two 10MP telephoto lenses.

Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Battery

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Galaxy S22 Ultra have identical 5,000 mAh batteries with support for fast wired and wireless charging. With both phones, you won’t get a charger in the box. In terms of battery life, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could deliver slightly better battery life. Stay tuned for our full review of the Galaxy S23 Ultra to learn more about the same.