Zepp Z premium smartwatch to launch on July 20 in India: Price, features

Friday, July 16, 2021
Zepp Health is set to launch its premium Zepp Z smartwatch on July 20 in India. Read on to know more.

Updated: July 16, 2021 2:37:42 pm
Zepp Z, Zepp Z features, Zepp Z specs, Zepp Z specifications, Zepp Z price, Zepp Z availability, Zepp Health, Amazfit, HuamiThe Zepp Z packs a 1.39-inch (454x454 pixel) AMOLED display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla 3 glass and anti-fingerprint coating (Image source : Zepp)

Zepp Health, formerly Huami Technology, is set to launch its premium Zepp Z smartwatch on July 20 in India. Amazfit is the other separate brand under Zepp Health.

The new smartwatch is said to provide 15 days of battery life on a single charge. The smartwatch will come with support for up to 90 sports mode and will support sleep and stress monitoring features. It will be available on Amazon at Rs 25,999. Here is everything you should know.

Zepp Z: Specifications and features

Zepp Z packs a 1.39-inch (454×454 pixel) AMOLED display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla 3 glass and anti-fingerprint coating. The smartwatch comes with support for 100% NTSC wide-color spectrum and offers 50 watch faces. You will be able to use your own photos as a watch face too.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The device is said to offer 15 days battery life on a single charge and comes with built in GPS. The Zepp Z is said to have been made from, a single piece of polished titanium alloy and weighs 40g. The smartwatch comes with inbuilt support for Alexa which will allow you to use voice commands to interact with Alexa on your mobile phone to control your smart home appliances.

Must Read |Amazfit Bip U smartwatch review: Everything you need, at the right price

The smartwatch comes with OxygenBeats technology to measure blood-oxygen saturation (SpO2) levels. You will be able to track your SpO2 levels and compare short and long-term changes using the app. The watch comes with support for heart rate monitoring as well. The device features the PAI Health Assessment System, which is said to convert your health data into an intuitive single value after processing heart rate, activity and other health metrics.

The smartwatch comes with sleep monitoring features and is said to be capable of monitoring sleep status through the deep, light and REM sleep periods. The device also packs a stress monitoring feature. The smartphone is water resistant up to 50 meters and comes with support for 90 sports mode. Some of these include outdoor running, treadmill, walking, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, open water swimming and pool swimming among others.

