Zeiss’ ZX1 full-frame Android camera closer to launch, costs $6000

The Zeiss ZX1 has a full-frame 37.4-megapixel sensor and a fixed 35mm f/2.0 T* lens.

Zeiss has long-delayed its ZX1 full-frame compact camera, but it looks like the brand’s first digital camera is ready to hit retail shelves soon. Specialty camera store B&H Photo has started taking pre-orders for the ZX1, which will set you back by $6000. Yes, this is the price you have to pay for a full-frame camera that runs a 37MP full-frame sensor and a fixed 35mm f/2 lens.

Originally announced at an event in Cologne in 2018, the ZX1 was supposed to be released in early 2019 but that didn’t happen. For you those of you who are not aware, the ZX1 isn’t an ordinary compact camera. It features a 37.4MP full-frame sensor, a fixed 35mm Distagon F2 lens, and a large 4.3-inch touchscreen with a resolution of 1280×720. Zeiss says both the 37.4MP sensor and 35mm F2 lens were developed in-house pixels. Unfortunately, the compact camera lacks built-in image stabilisation.

It runs a version of Android and has full Adobe Lightroom CC capability in the camera itself, which means you can shoot, edit and share photos on the go itself. The ZX1 offers 512GB of internal memory but lacks a lot for microSD. Zeiss says the ZX1 can store up to 6,800 Raw files in DNG format. In terms of connectivity, the camera comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB-C support.

The ZX1 also has an electronic viewfinder with an OLED panel at FHD(1080p) resolution. Plus, the camera is also capable of capturing UHD 4K at up to 30fps, and Full HD video at up to 60fps.

The Zeiss ZX1 is an exciting compact camera but it remains to be seen how well the $6000 full-frame Android camera will be received by purists. The ZX1 will be pitted against Sony’s RX1 compact cameras.

