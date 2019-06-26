YI Smart Dash Camera with wide-angle lens launched at Rs 5,200

YI Technology has launched the YI Smart Dash Camera for cars at a price of Rs 5,200 in India. The new dash charger is available with a launch discount of Rs 699.

The camera comes with the advanced driver assistant system (ADAS) that works together with G-Sensor technology for making the driving experience safer. The dash camera features a wide-angle lens and night vision, that are helpful in capturing the surrounding areas from the car.

The ADAS provides real-time warnings to the driver for making the driving experience safer. The feature makes the camera to record and save videos in an emergency situation automatically.

This apart, the device also has a 165-degree wide-angle lens that can record videos in 1080 pixel resolution. The field of view on the Smart Dash Camera helps it keep a track of the surrounding areas of the car.

The lens has a high resolution with an aperture of f/1.8, which the company claims can record crisp and clear videos even in low light conditions. All videos are stored in an SD card.

The camera warns the driver if the car is moving out of the lane. It also rings a forward collision warning alarm if the camera senses that the car will collide with another vehicle ahead.

The device is available on Amazon India in Space Grey colour option.