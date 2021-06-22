scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Xiaomi’s Mi TV Webcam launch date set for June 24

Xiaomi is set to launch its Mi TV Webcam on June 24. Here is everything we know.

June 22, 2021 2:50:14 pm
Xiaomi is set to launch its Mi TV Webcam on June 24. The device will be launched as an accessory for smart TVs, which will allow you to place and receive calls in FHD quality. Xiaomi has revealed that the Mi TV Webcam will feature 3D noise reduction and far-field microphones.

Xiaomi confirmed the launch date via a post on twitter on its official Mi TV India account. The company has also confirmed that the device will support FHD video calls via Google Duo.

The company has also put up a dedicated microsite for the launch that gives us more insight into the device. The device will have features such as dual far-field microphones and a physical privacy shutter. The Mi TV Webcam also has a grip for clipping on the TV.

According to tipster @heyitsyogesh, the device will be more or less identical to the OnePlus webcam that was launched recently. The tipster added that both these webcams were developed by manufacturer Seevo, with the only difference between them being the distinct branding on the privacy shutter. The webcam is said to have a USB Type-C port on the connectivity front according to the tipster.

One thing to note is that the company has not confirmed whether the upcoming webcam will work with other Smart TVs or would be exclusive to Xiaomi’s Mi TV portfolio. The Mi TV Webcam is expected to be priced below Rs 2500. The company has not confirmed the pricing of the device as of now, so we will have to wait a while longer to know more.

