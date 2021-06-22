Xiaomi’s Mi TV Webcam launch date set for June 24

The upcoming Mi TV Webcam will be launched as an accessory for Mi smart TVs, and will allow you to place and receive calls in FHD quality ( Image source : File)

Xiaomi is set to launch its Mi TV Webcam on June 24. The device will be launched as an accessory for smart TVs, which will allow you to place and receive calls in FHD quality. Xiaomi has revealed that the Mi TV Webcam will feature 3D noise reduction and far-field microphones.

Xiaomi confirmed the launch date via a post on twitter on its official Mi TV India account. The company has also confirmed that the device will support FHD video calls via Google Duo.

As clear as life itself! The times may call for social distancing, but we’re doing our best to help bridge the gap ❤#MiTVWebcam allows for Full HD video calls with Google Duo. 😍 Launching on 24.06.2021.

Mi fans, RT 🔁 and spread the word. Know more: https://t.co/dq35TXCAG9 pic.twitter.com/exa1zqTniY — Mi TV India (@MiTVIndia) June 21, 2021

The company has also put up a dedicated microsite for the launch that gives us more insight into the device. The device will have features such as dual far-field microphones and a physical privacy shutter. The Mi TV Webcam also has a grip for clipping on the TV.

According to tipster @heyitsyogesh, the device will be more or less identical to the OnePlus webcam that was launched recently. The tipster added that both these webcams were developed by manufacturer Seevo, with the only difference between them being the distinct branding on the privacy shutter. The webcam is said to have a USB Type-C port on the connectivity front according to the tipster.

𝗠𝗶 𝗧𝗩 𝗪𝗲𝗯𝗰𝗮𝗺 • 1080p resolution

• Dual Far-Field Mics

• 3D Noise reduction

• Magnetic clip

• Type C

• Privacy Shutter

• Google Duo compatible Launching on June 24th

Priced under ₹2500 Same as OnePlus webcam, both are ODM model made by Seevo.#MiTVWebcam pic.twitter.com/0a2gG9qPZf — 𓆩Yogesh𓆪 (@heyitsyogesh) June 21, 2021

One thing to note is that the company has not confirmed whether the upcoming webcam will work with other Smart TVs or would be exclusive to Xiaomi’s Mi TV portfolio. The Mi TV Webcam is expected to be priced below Rs 2500. The company has not confirmed the pricing of the device as of now, so we will have to wait a while longer to know more.