Xiaomi’s Mi LED Smart TVs will now be available made offline

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TVs will now be available in offline stores in nine cities. Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TVs will now be available in offline stores in nine cities.

Xiaomi has announced that its Mi LED Smart TVs will now be made offline with other Mi Preferred Partner Stores. Earlier the Mi TVs were limited to Xiaomi’s exclusive Mi Home offline stores. The Mi Prefer Partner stores are Xiaomi partners in the offline retail space and authorised to sell the company’s products. After expanding its phones in the offline segment, Xiaomi is now focusing on increasing presence in the television space.

Xiaomi currently has three Mi Smart TVs in India: there’s the Mi LED Smart TV 4 in 55-inches with 4K resolution, there’s a Mi LED Smart TV 4A in 43-inches and Mi LED Smart TV 4A in 32-inches. Xiaomi’s Mi LED TV range starts at Rs 13,999 going up to Rs 44,999 for the 4k option.

According to an official announcement, Xiaomi confirmed that its Mi LED Smart TVs will be made available across several offline channels. Customers can now experience and buy Mi LED Smart TVs in over 500 Mi Preferred Partner stores across nine cities, namely New Delhi, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Indore, Patna, Pune, Mumbai and Maddur.

The company has promised that the Mi TVs will soon be available in all cities where there are Mi Preferred Partners stores.

While Xiaomi has announced the offline availability of its existing Mi LED TVs in nine cities in India, it is also gearing up to launch new Mi TVs in India. According to Xiaomi’s teasers, it will be launching new products in India on September 27, which will include a smart security camera, new fitness band and a new Air Purifier. Teasers have also indicated that the company could finally bring voice search to the new Smart LED TVs it introduces in India. The earlier television sets did not have this functionality.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd