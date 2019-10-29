Xiaomi’s first WearOS smartwatch looks identical to Apple Watch

Xiaomi yesterday revealed that it is working on a smartwatch, now Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun in a post on Weibo has revealed how the said smartwatch will look like. It is not known what the company will name its upcoming smartwatch, however, it is being said the watch will be manufactured by Xiaomi’s Mijia sub-brand.

From the images, the said smartwatch seems to resemble the Apple Watch. In the image, we can see that the device will sport a 3D curved glass on the front and an Apple Watch Esque crown on the right. Jun in his post stated that the upcoming smartwatch will be offered in Black and Silver colour options.

Xiaomi’s Mijia sub-brand also posted an image on Weibo showing the watch from a different angle. In the image, we could see how thick the watch would be, along with a power button and a microphone just below the crown.

Mijia in a separate post stated that the smartwatch will come with cellular connectivity with the help of an eSIM.

The upcoming smartwatch will come with GPS support, NFC support, Wi-Fi, a large battery and a loudspeaker. In the promo image showing the internals, we can see that the watch will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor.

As of now, no other details including the price, availability and the launch date are available. However, considering the company’s previous launch patterns, we can expect this to launch soon.