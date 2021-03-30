Xiaomi’s new AirPower-like charging mat can wirelessly charge three devices simultaneously

Xiaomi announced a new wireless charging pad alongside the launch of its flagship Mi 11 Ultra smartphone. The wireless charging pad is capable of charging three devices simultaneously. Users do not have to worry about placing the device, unlike other wireless chargers. The device looks very similar to Apple’s cancelled AirPower charging mat.

Xiaomi says that it can provide a maximum of 20W wireless charging for three devices that support Qi wireless charging. It has a total of 60W charge across the pad. The company touts the device has 19 wireless charging coils which help in charging a smartphone, earbuds, smartwatch, and other gadgets irrespective of its position.

The Chinese smartphone maker has priced it for approximately $90 (Rs 6,550 approximately). There is no word regarding the device’s availability outside China yet.

However, Xiaomi is not the first company to introduce a wireless charging pad that allows the placement of devices anywhere. Nomad’s Base Station Pro can charge up to four devices simultaneously without the need for specific placement. It also supports dual 10W charging. The main drawback of Base Station Pro was that it could provide only a 5W charging speed for all devices except iPhone.

At the launch event, Xiaomi also unveiled an 80W wireless charger for Mi 11 Ultra. The new entrant to the flagship Mi 11 series is the only device that supports 80W wireless charging. On the other hand, Mi 11 Pro supports 67W wireless charging. Again, the global launch of these devices has not been confirmed yet.