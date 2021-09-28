Xiaomi Watch Colour 2 launched: Here are all the details

Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi Watch Colour 2 in China with the new Xiaomi Civi smartphone earlier this week. The new Xiaomi wearable will succeed the Mi Watch Colour and will continue to feature a round dial with multiple silicone strap colour options. Here’s all you need to know about the new Xiaomi Watch Colour 2.

Specifications and features

The Xiaomi Watch Colour 2 sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 326ppi density. The wearable can track your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep, stress and will also feature breathing guides, menstrual cycle tracking and some other basic features. These include a built-in calculator, weather display, reminders and navigation.

The watch also comes with a 470mAh battery that Xiaomi claims will last up to 12 hours on a single charge. The Xiaomi Watch Colour 2 is also 5ATM water resistant and comes with 117 sports modes, 19 professional sports modes and over 200 watch faces, customisable via the Xiaomi Wear app. Also bundled with the wearable is a magnetic charger.

Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi Watch Colour 2 is priced at CNY 999 (about Rs 11,400) in China. The watch is set to go on sale from September 30 and customers who pre-order the same get a discount of CNY 100. The watch is available with many strap colour options including blue, green, yellow, white, red and black. The watch dial itself will also be available in three colours.

Just like the Xiaomi Civi, there is no word on the availability of the watch in India as of now. However, Xiaomi could bring it to the Indian wearable market at a later date.