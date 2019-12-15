Xiaomi takes on Amazon with the voice-controlled smart display

Like the Echo Show 8 and Next Hub, Xiaomi’s smart speaker has a built-in colour display. (Image credit: ITHome) Like the Echo Show 8 and Next Hub, Xiaomi’s smart speaker has a built-in colour display. (Image credit: ITHome)

Xiaomi has launched a new smart display that will take on the likes of the Echo Show and Nest Hub. It’s called the XiaoAI Touchscreen Pro 8, and it features an 8-inch display and comes with three subwoofers. The device costs CNY 499 (or approx Rs 5,058).

As the name suggests, the XiaoAI Touchscreen Pro 8 will run on XiaoAI voice assistant in China. It supports multiple OTT platforms including Youku, Douyin and iQiyi.

Xiaomi’s smart display is a cross between a smart speaker and a tablet. Like the Echo Show 8 and Next Hub, Xiaomi’s smart display has a built-in colour display. The smart display can answer all your questions, play music, watch videos, and control smart home devices. Notably, the smart display does have a camera, meaning you can make or take video calls.

Xiaomi’s smart display is clearly aimed to take on the Amazon Echo Show and Google Next Hub. Both smart displays are extremely popular in the US and other major markets.

It remains to be seen if Xiaomi brings its upcoming smart display to India. But it is safe to assume that Xiaomi might be interested to launch its smart display in India, given its lead in the smartphone market. While both Amazon and Google have been selling their smart displays in India, Lenovo is another company that recently released its Smart Display with built-in Google Assistant.

