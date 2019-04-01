Xiaomi to soon launch its smart cooking range of products in India

Xiaomi will soon be launching its smart cooker range of products in India. The company has started teasing the same on its official Twitter account. Xiaomi Global VP, Manu Kumar Jain also tweeted out the same teaser hinting that the product range will soon be made available to Indian consumers.

Advertising

The teaser video consists of two products, the Xiaomi Mijia Smart Rice Cooker and the Xiaomi Mijia Induction Cooker. It is yet unclear as to when the company will be launching the devices in India.

Both the devices are already available in China. The Xiaomi Mijia Smart Rice Cooker is priced at Yuan 599 (approximately Rs 6,000) and the Xiaomi Mijia Induction Cooker is priced at Yuan 199 (approximately Rs 2,000) for the Lite variant, whereas the normal variant costs Yuan 299 (approximately Rs 3,000.

The company also sells a number of Induction Cooker accessories, which start at Yuan 99 (approximately Rs 1,000). However, it is yet unclear if the company will be bringing those to India or not.

Advertising

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch (2019) with 8th gen Intel processor launched: Price, features

Xiaomi Mijia Smart Rice Cooker sports an OLED display panel, which shows the users the status of cooking along with other details like temperature and pressure. With the help of the company’s app users can control the temperature and the pressure precisely while cooking.

Mi fans! At #Xiaomi, we’ve always strived to get you products that make you lead a better life. You may use the #MiBand3 to track your fitness, #MiAirPurifier to breathe cleaner air, but eventually end up eating unhealthy food. Soon we’ll change that. Guess what’s coming? 😀 pic.twitter.com/9cBw1lAXlQ — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) April 1, 2019

Xiaomi Mijia Induction Cooker also sports an OLED panel to show details like the cooking temperature and much more. It also sports a knob that will provide consumers with a way to control all the smart controls that the company provides. However, the Lite variant of this Induction Cooker lacks the OLED display panel and the smart controls.