Xiaomi Noise Cancelling Headphones Pro could launch on May 13

Xiaomi is set to release a new pair of TWS wireless earphones on May 13 in China. The new earbuds will be called the Xiaomi Noise Cancelling Headphones Pro and will offer noise cancelling features, according to a leaked image in a Weibo post.

The new earbuds from Xiaomi are expected to come in a round design with glossy finish which is pretty similar to what we have seen on the Huawei FreeBuds 4i. The charging case of the new Xiaomi wireless earbuds will flaunt the company’s new logo as well. The upcoming earphones from the company is said to feature a noise cancelling technology.

Though it has not been confirmed whether the device will come with Active Noise Cancellation or Hybrid Noise Cancellation, it is speculated to come with ANC (Active Noise Cancellation). The Xiaomi earbuds could also come with gesture and/or touch controls for easier audio setting and for receiving and ending calls.

The device is expected to use ear tips, similar to the Apple Airpods Pro. With the upcoming launch of the TWS earphones from Xiaomi, the company could take on Realme which has previously released plenty of smartphone accessories in India, including entry-level earbuds. The earbuds may launch at a relatively affordable price. We will have to wait and see if these will make it to India or not.

Xiaomi is also launching its Redmi Note 10S in India on May 13, and the phone will be sold on Amazon as well as Mi.com. A Redmi Watch is also expected to make its way during the event. The Redmi Note 10S appears to be a gaming focused phone in the series, and will be powered by the Helio G95 chipset from Mediatek. The phone will have a 64MP camera at the back.