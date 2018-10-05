Xiaomi to manufacture 32-inch and 43-inch Mi LED Smart TV 4A in India

This new production line, will be the Xiaomi’s eighth one in the country.

Xiaomi has partnered up with India based Dixon Technologies to manufacture its lineup of Mi LED TVs in the country. The televisions will be manufactured inside of the Dixon Technologies campus located in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. The company states, by Q1 2019, the factory will be able to bring its production capacity up to 1,00,000 Mi LED TV units per month.

The company will first start with manufacturing of two of its Smart LED TVs – the 32-inch and 43-inch Mi LED Smart TV 4A. The company did mention in a release that they will soon start manufacturing the other versions of its televisions in India.

As of now, it is not known if the company will be completely making the televisions from scratch at this new facility or will the company only assemble the TVs there and import the parts from China.

This new production line will be the company’s eighth one in the country. It already has six lines dedicated to the manufacturing of smartphones and one line for its power banks in partnership with Foxconn and Hipad Technologies. All these production lines span from Sri City, Sriperumbudur and Noida.

Xiaomi currently sells five TV sets in India including Mi TV 4A 32-inch, Mi TV 4A 43-inch, Mi TV 4C Pro 32-inch, Mi TV 4A Pro 49-inch and Mi TV 4 Pro 55-inch at Rs 13,999, Rs 22,999, Rs 14,999, Rs 29,999 and Rs 49,999, respectively.

