Xiaomi to launch Redmi TV line-up in India on March 17

Xiaomi spin-off Redmi will be launching the Redmi TV in India on March 17. The brand has been sending out the launch invites for the same. Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain recently teased the launch of the Redmi TVs in India and the new update on the launch comes days later.

“Last year, our Redmi brand took a huge step forward towards its journey into new categories,” Jain had said during an event. “We began our phone-plus strategy and we launched many new product categories such as power banks, TWS, and the fitness band. And this year, in 2021, we are proud to introduce something bigger,” he added. Check out the tweet teasing the upcoming Redmi TVs below.

Bigger, better? Nah, we’re going straight to XL! 🤩 Brace yourselves for the #XLExperience! #Redmi‘s 1st Smart _ _ is coming your way on 17th March at 12 noon. RT 🔄 and help us share this XL news. pic.twitter.com/udMANrsTrY — Redmi India – #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) March 8, 2021

The Redmi TV invite suggests that the brand will be bringing an XL experience to viewers with the new Redmi TVs. While no specifications or screen sizes have been hinted at yet, it seems Redmi will be launching multiple sizes, at least one of which could be a large size TV.

The Redmi TVs will be different compared to the Mi-series of televisions in India. Since the new products are launching under the Redmi brand and not the Xiaomi brand, we think the new TVs could be budget-friendly additions to the brand’s Television lineup.

Xiaomi has already been launching a range of Redmi TVs in home-country China and the brand could be bringing some of these variants to India during the March 17 launch. The brand also launched a large 86-inch Redmi TV in China recently alongside the K40 smartphone, but that is unlikely to be launched in India right now.

For now, we must wait for Redmi to reveal more details on the upcoming Redmi TVs in the following days, perhaps closer to the launch on March 17. People will be able to watch the launch live on Redmi India’s YouTube channel.