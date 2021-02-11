Xiaomi to launch new audio products in India on February 22

Xiaomi will launch new audio products on February 22. The company took to Twitter to announce the same. The graphic teaser for the launch reveals that Xiaomi will not be launching a pair of true wireless earbuds or headphones. Instead, the picture shows what appear to be wired earphones or neckband-style wireless earphones.

The image also hints at what appears to be a cylindrical structure with a mesh-like pattern. This suggests that Xiaomi may also launch a wireless speaker alongside the wired or neckband earphones.

Xiaomi has not revealed much beyond this at the moment, but we could possibly see the brand a few more teasers closer to the launch date. It has not updated its audio portfolio for a while in India, except for the TWS earphones; the new products could fill in that void.

If Xiaomi launches a pair of neckband earphones, they’re likely to be competitively priced to go against the Realme Buds Wireless and the OnePlus Bullets Wireless series. These could likely be a new pair of wired/neckband earphones that the brand has developed for the Indian market.

Did you hear that? A new sound wave, coming soon. The #MiSoundUnveil | 12 PM on 22.02.2021 Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/6wZTUNnZBl — Mi India #Mi10i is Here! (@XiaomiIndia) February 11, 2021

The Bluetooth speaker that Xiaomi has teased could succeed the Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker from last year. It could possibly be one of the speakers the brand has already launched globally, like the 16W Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker.