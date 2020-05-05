Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 India launch on May 8: What we know so far

Xiaomi already sells its Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 in various markets, priced at Euro 80 (approximately Rs 6,600). (Image: Xiaomi India/Twitter) Xiaomi already sells its Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 in various markets, priced at Euro 80 (approximately Rs 6,600). (Image: Xiaomi India/Twitter)

Xiaomi is finally going to launch its highly anticipated Mi 10 in India on May 8. Alongside the smartphone, the company will bring its first truly wireless earphones to the country. Although the brand hasn’t confirmed the name of the earphones but it is highly likely to be the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 that is already available in China and European markets.

The launch announcement tweet included a video that showcased the earbuds inside the charging case, with the lid slightly opened. The company did not reveal the product’s name but in the video, from the look of it, they resemble the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2.

We love the wireless world. Mi fans, we’re launching one more product 🎧 you all have been waiting for, along with #Mi10 on May 8th. Leave your guesses in the comments.

Xiaomi already sells Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 in various markets priced at Euro 80 (approximately Rs 6,600). The India pricing is expected to be comparatively lower, which will help the product compete with other truly wireless earbuds available in the country including the Realme Buds Air, which are priced at Rs 3,999.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 sport an Apple AirPods like design which sits inside the ear. Key features of the product include Bluetooth 5.0 support and 14.2mm drivers. It also comes with support for smart voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri.

The device runs the LHDC Bluetooth codec, which is similar to Qualcomm’s aptX and Sony’s LDAC Bluetooth codecs.

Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Jain in a video conference with the press on Monday that the Mi 10 will be an expensive device when compared to other products because of complex components and flagship-level features. He told indianexpress.com that the Mi 10 will be completely imported since the components cannot be developed in India.

