Xiaomi teaser hints at Mi Band 3, smart TVs India launch on Sept 27

Xiaomi is hosting an event on September 27 in Bangalore, where the company is expected to launch a slew of new smart home and health devices. Xiaomi has put out a teaser page on its official website, which showcases a total of four products. The page also has two other images, where the first one hints at the launch of Mi Band 3 in India. The second image is a contest for Xiaomi fans where they have to find hidden smart home products in a 360-degree image.

The four products revealed on the page include a fitness band, air purifier, smart TV, and 360-degree CCTV camera. Manu Kumar Jain recently tweeted that the company will be launching Mi Band 3 in the country. It made its debut in China earlier this year. Notaby, this could be the first time that Xiaomi launches its 360-degree CCTV camera in India. The product is already available in the Chinese market under the name Xiaomi MiJia 360-degree home camera. New smart TVs are also likely.

In addition, Xiaomi previously released a video teaser on Twitter with the caption “Breath of fresh air arriving on 27th September”, which suggests that Xiaomi is looking to launch its next-generation of its air purifier or the Mi Air Purifier Max at the event on September 27.

The company might also bring its own pollution masks to India, which it already sells in China. Currently, the company sells Mi Air Purifier 2 in India for Rs 8,999 via its Mi online Store, Mi Home stores, Flipkart, and Amazon India. The device was initially launched for Rs 9,999.

