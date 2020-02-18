Want wireless speaker under Rs 2000? Xiaomi, Soundcore bring new options

Xiaomi and Soundcore have launched new Bluetooth speakers that are priced under Rs 2000. Xiaomi and Soundcore have launched new Bluetooth speakers that are priced under Rs 2000.

Xiaomi has expanded its line of wireless speakers with the launch of a new portable Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker in India. At the same time, Soundcore (by Anker) also launched a new Icon Mini Bluetooth speaker in the country around the same price range. Xiaomi’s 5W speaker costs Rs 1,399 whereas the Soundcore’s 3W device is priced at Rs 1,999.

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker

Xiaomi’s Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker comes equipped with a 5W power output. The device features a passive radiator and a diaphragm made of Canadian long fibre pulp vibration film. The company says that the passive radiator enhances low frequencies while the diaphragm acts as a damping system to deliver natural and clear sound by restraining vibration.

Xiaomi’s Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker is priced at Rs 1,399. Xiaomi’s Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker is priced at Rs 1,399.

The Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker supports Google Assistant, Alexa and Siri voice assistants with the touch of a button. It uses Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and features one key function to enable answering or ending calls.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

Xiaomi claims that at full charge, the 2000mAh battery of the speaker can provide up to 20 hours of music playback at 80 per cent volume. The Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker is also IPX5 certified of accidental splashes and spills.

Icon Mini Bluetooth speaker

The Icon Mini Bluetooth speaker Soundcore comes in ‘pop colours’ and users can get the device in Orange and Blue colour models on Flipkart. It is rated IP67 for dust and water resistance. The sound output of the speaker is 3W and Soundcore claims 8 hours of battery backup. The company also says that the Icon Mini can get back to 100 per cent within 3 hours of charge.

Soundcore Icon Mini Bluetooth speaker is priced at Rs 1,999. Soundcore Icon Mini Bluetooth speaker is priced at Rs 1,999.

The speaker ensures connectivity of up to 20m and also allows users to connect two Icon Minis via a single phone or tablet for surround sound. The Icon Mini from Soundcore comes with a Micro USB Port for charging. The speaker also features a 3.5mm audio jack AUX input and could be hanged via the strap.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd