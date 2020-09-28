Xiaomi ‘Smarter Living’ event 2020: Here’s what we know about tomorrow’s product launch

Xiaomi India is set to launch Mi Watch Revolve in India (Source: Mi India/Twitter)

Xiaomi will be announcing a range of new devices in the Smarter Living event scheduled for tomorrow. So far, Xiaomi has been teasing fans with glimpses of its upcoming product lineup on its social media handles. The Chinese tech giant’s Smarter Living event is expected to showcase several products including wearables and smart speakers.

Mi Band 5 will be launched in India. The band has already been launched in China in June earlier this year. The band has a bigger 1.1-inch AMOLED display compared to its predecessor. It will come with 11 sport modes and offers Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) Activity Index. There are noticeable improvements in the sleep monitoring accuracy feature.

The big change in the new band is that it can be charged with the strap on unlike the previous versions. Ahead of its release, a tipster revealed that it can be priced at Rs 2,999 and the sale price can go as low as Rs 2,499.

Isn’t there something very magnetic about smartness? 😎 Comment below if you’re smart enough to guess.#SmarterLiving2021 | 29-09-2020 pic.twitter.com/EwNUHMTTgI — Mi India #SmarterLiving2021 (@XiaomiIndia) September 26, 2020

Mi Watch Revolve which is a rebranded version of Mi Watch Colour will also hit the market soon enough. The watch is expected to have a 1.39-inch AMOLED display. Its features include heart rate monitor, VO2 max (maximal oxygen uptake) monitoring, 10 sports modes and offer 5ATM water resistance. One big claim from Xiaomi made at its China launch is that its 420 mAh go on for up to 14 days on a single charge. As per the leak, it is expected to be priced at Rs 10,999 and the sale price can be a thousand lesser.

We have something major to reveal. 😱 And you are looking at it. 🧐 Get ready to crush your fitness goals like Pros.#SmarterLiving2021 | 29-09-2020 pic.twitter.com/VAsU2zKFiI — Mi India #SmarterLiving2021 (@XiaomiIndia) September 26, 2020

There are also rumours that Mi India will launch a new smart speaker as well. We will have to wait for Xiaomi’s Smarter Living 2021 virtual event which will be live-streamed on the company’s social media handles including Twitter, Youtube. The event will begin at 12 PM IST tomorrow.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd