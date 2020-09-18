Xiaomi’s Smarter Living event on September 29: What to expect?

Xiaomi India is set to launch Mi Watch Revolve in India

Xiaomi is set to announce a wide range of products in the Smarter Living event scheduled to be held on September 29. There have been a few teasers that have been posted on Xiaomi India’s social media handles that have given us a glimpse of what we can expect from the upcoming event. In the past few months, the Chinese tech giant has launched many products apart from handsets including a beard trimmer, Mi TV stick and more. Let’s take a look at the products that can be launched in the Indian market in the upcoming event.

Mi Band 5

Mi will be launching its affordable smart band that was launched in China in June 2020. The new band comes with a larger 1.1 inch AMOLED display compared to the Mi Band 4’s 0.95-inch AMOLED display. It has 11 sport modes and offers Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) Activity Index. Also, the company claims that the sleep monitoring accuracy feature is improved by 40 per cent. It can help women track their menstrual cycles inside of the new women’s health mode as well. The charging has been made simpler to with a magnetic charger as users won’t have to remove the strap to plug in. It was launched for Yuan 189 (Rs 2,050 approximately) for the non-NFC variant which is likely to be launched in India.

Mi Smartwatch

Xiaomi launched the Mi Watch in China in November 2019. The Mi Watch has a more boxy square design when compared to other watches that have rounded edges. Two versions of the watch were launched The expensive version comes with a sapphire display. The Mi Watch sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED curved display. It runs on Google’s Wear OS with MIUI skin on top and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 3110 4G processor. It packs a 570 mAh battery which can provide 36 hours of usage in a single charge. It has the company’s own XiaoAI voice Assistant integrated into the watch. Also, it supports heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen VO2 max sensor, sleep monitoring and body energy monitoring. The watch can be connected and used to control smart home appliances as well. The standard version of the watch is priced at Yuan 1,299 (14,110) whereas the premium version at Yuan 1,999 (Rs 21,700).

Mi Watch Revolve

The rebranded version of the Mi Watch Color launched in China was recently teased by Xiaomi India as they wrote “Wait till you SEe Mi” (maybe a dig at Apple’s recently launched Apple Watch SE). The smartwatch with a circular dial has a 1,39-inch AMOLED display. It was priced at Yuan 599 (Rs 6,500). It comes with a heart rate monitor, 10 sports modes and offers 5ATM water resistance. Mi claims that it can last 14 days on a single charge.

Apart from the wearables, Mi can also launch a new LED smart bulb, smart speaker and other devices built for a smart home. Recently, Mi also launched their Horizon Edition TV series in 32-inch and 43-inch sizes.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd