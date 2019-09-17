Xiaomi Smarter Living event: Mi Band 4, Mi Water Purifier and new Mi TV 4X series launched in India

Xiaomi has announced a slew of new products in India, including its Mi Band 4, a Mi Smart Water Purifier and four new Mi TVs as part of its Smart Living event, which took place in Bengaluru. All these products will be made available on Xiaomi’s own Mi.com website as well as e-commerce sites.

Advertising

The Mi TV 4X series has been announced in a 40-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch and 65-inch Mi TV will also come with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, which was previously not available on Xiaomi’s Mi TVs.

Mi TV 4X, Mi Band 4, and Mi Smart Water Purifier: Price in India

The Mi Band 4 will cost Rs 2,299 in India and succeeds last year’s Mi Band 3, which has been a best-seller in the fitness band category in the country. It will be available via Xiaomi’s website as well as Amazon and Mi Homes starting 12 noon on September 19.

The Mi Smart Water Purifier will cost Rs 11,999. It can be bought from Xiaomi’s website, Flipkart and Mi Homes starting from 12 noon on September 29. The filter cartridges can be purchased separately for Rs 3,997.

Advertising

The Mi TV 4X will cost Rs 54,999 for the 65-inch 4K display. The pre-order will begin from the midnight of September 29 on Mi.com and Flipkart.

The 43-inch version will cost Rs 24,999 and the 40-inch version will cost 17,999 respectively. Both the models will be available via Mi.com, Flipkart and Mi Homes Stores. There is also a 50-inch model, which will be available on Xiaomi’s website, Amazon and Mi Home stores for a price of Rs 29,999 from the midnight of September 29.

The Mi TV 4X runs Xiaomi’s own PatchwallOS and Android TV as well, and users will have the option of switching between the two modes. Xiaomi has said that all its Mi TV models will be available across offline channels soon.

Mi Band 4: Specifications, sale date

The Mi Band 4 will go on sale on Amazon, Xiaomi’s Mi.com, Mi Home stores starting September 19. The major change compared to the previous Mi Band 3 is that the new Mi Band 4 now sports a coloured AMOLED display. It is also capable of tracking swimming, which is another new addition. The Mi Band 4 also gets a bigger 135 mAh battery, compared to the 110 mAh on the previous variant.

Mi Band 4 sports a 0.95-inch AMOLED colour screen with 240×120 pixels. It comes with 2.5D scratch-resistant tempered glass on the top. It is water-resistant up to 50 metres. The Mi Band 4 can identify different activities, sports and swimming styles as well. It also offers SWOLF scores, which is a measure of swimming performance. Other features are step counter and heart rate monitor.

Mi Smart Water Purifier: Specifications, sale

The Mi Smart Water Purifier will be sold on Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores starting September 29. The Mi Smart Water Purifier combines Reverse Osmosis (RO) and Ultra-violet (UV) technologies for purifying the water. Xiaomi has made modifications to the China design, as the India version has a 7-litre tank for storing the water after it has been purified. The UV-light for further purification has also been placed at the bottom of this storage tank so that the purified water remains clean.

The Mi Smart Water Purifier comes with what the company calls as five-step cleaning for the water. Stage one and two takes place in the PP (polypropylene) +Activated Carbon filter. This filter is capable of intercepting large and visible particles along with residual chlorine, colour, and odour.

The RO is the third stage, which Xiaomi claims will remove all heavy metals, scales, and organic matter with a filtration precision of 0.0001 micron. The fourth stage includes a PAC (Powdered Activated Carbon) filter which will absorb the remaining odor and organic substances and improve the taste. In the fifth stage, the in-tank UV light kills bacteria and viruses to keep the stored water clean.

Xiaomi is also applying a DIY or Do it yourself approach with the Mi Smart Water Purifier. The device will connect to the Mi Home app and show users the TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) levels in the water after purification as well as the life of each filter. Users will be able to purchase the filters and replace these on their own. This is in contrast to existing water purifiers, where the concerned company has to send a service personnel to replace the filters after a year or so.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4x 40, 43, 50 and 65-inch: Specifications

The Mi TV 4x series come with 4K resolution and HDR 10 support on all three variants. All four Mi TVs also come with the company’s own Vivid Picture Engine technology which is Xiaomi’s own in-house image processing technology to ensure better contrasts, colours and bring more depth to the image quality. The Mi TVs will come with Dolby sound support along with DTS-HD as well and have 20W speaker output.

Advertising

Xiaomi is also adding a data saver mode to the Mi TV 4X series as part of the Android TV function. Users will be able to view the data used by every app on the Mi TV, which will be crucial for those who cast their content from their smartphones to the TV. The Mi TV 4X will also come with Patchwall content and Google Assistant support.