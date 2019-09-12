Xiaomi Sept 17 event: Mi Band 4, Mi TV to water purifier, everything that is expected

Xiaomi is hosting a “Smarter Living 2020” launch event in India on September 17 where the company will unveil smart home products for the Indian consumers, some of which are already available in Xiaomi’s home market China.

Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has confirmed some of the products that will be launched at the “Smarter Living 2020” event. The upcoming products include the Mi Band 4, a 65-inch Mi TV, water purifier, and a water TDS tester among other things.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4

Xiaomi has confirmed in a series of tweets that it will launch the Mi Band 4 in India on September 17 at the “Smarter Living 2020” event. The NFC model of Mi Band 4 is priced at Yuan 229 (around Rs 2,300) in China and the non-NFC model is priced at Yuan 1699 (around Rs 1,700).

The Mi Band 4 features a 0.95-inch AMOLED colour screen with 240×120 pixels resolution and a 2.5D scratch-resistant tempered glass on top. It is water-resistant up to 50 metres and comes with a sensor that can identify different types of sport modes, activities, and swimming styles. It is backed by a bigger 135mAh battery and also has Xiao AI voice assistant.

Xiaomi 65-inch Mi TV

Xiaomi’ India head Manu Kumar Jain confirmed that the company will be launching the 65-inch Mi TV made in India at the Smarter Living 2020 event. Although he did not reveal which 65-inch TV will be making its way to the country, we believe it will be the Mi TV 4, which is already available in China at a price tag of Yuan 5,999 (around Rs 60,000).

Xiaomi has revealed that its smart TV will support Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. However, it’s not confirmed whether the said support will be available to the upcoming TV or it will roll out the update to the existing Mi TV as well.

Mi Water Tester, Water Purifier, and more

Xioami has announced that it will unveil a Mi Water TDS Tester at the September 17 launch event. The water tester will be able to check the hardness of water and make sure that the water is safe to drink. Xiaomi has also hinted at launching a water purifier at the event.

Xiaomi has not announced other products besides the ones listed above but it is expected to unveil other smart home devices like the Mi Router. The company already sells Mi Air Purifier, Mi Home Security Cameras, as well as Mi LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb under its smart home products category in India.