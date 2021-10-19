Xiaomi Redmi Smart TV X(2022) with 4K 120Hz screen to launch on October 20

Xiaomi is set to launch its latest range of smart TVs under its Redmi sub-brand; the Redmi Smart TV X(2022) in China on October 20, which is tomorrow. The company has already hinted at the possibility of the upcoming TV coming with support for a high refresh rate, as per a teaser image. The Redmi Smart TV X (2022) will have a 120Hz refresh rate for high dynamic range content and it will be a 4K ready screen.

The company has also shared a teaser video on the same platform which hints that the upcoming TV could pack support for HDR10+, DTS Virtual X, Dolby Audio, and Dolby Vision features on Redmi Smart TV X (2022).

Xiaomi has not yet revealed the price and other specifications of the device. The TV is expected to be offered in at least three size variants; 50 inches, 55 inches, and 65 inches. All of them are said to come with support for 4K resolution. The TVs will likely run Xiaomi’s own Patchwall operating system, which comes with more customisations in China. The India version of Patchwall is different and the TVs also include the Android TV interface as well.

Redmi Smart TV X (2022) will be an upgrade over the Redmi Smart TV X series that was launched in India in March. To recall, The Redmi Smart TV X series was launched at Rs 32,999 for the 50-inch variant, Rs 38,999 for the 55-inch option, and Rs 57,999 for the 65-inch variant.