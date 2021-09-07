Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 launched: Specifications, Price

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has launched its latest TWS earphones: the Redmi Buds 3 in China. The earphones feature a semi-in-ear design and are claimed to offer up to 20 hours of battery life. Under the hood, the Redmi Buds 3 is powered by a Qualcomm chipset and comes with support for touch controls. Here is everything you need to know about the Redmi Buds 3.

Redmi Buds 3: Specifications

Redmi Buds 3 earbuds weigh 4.5 grams each and come with 12mm drivers. The device is powered by the Qualcomm QC3040 SoC. The earbuds come with support for Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive audio decoding technology which is said to offer a high-definition sound experience via Bluetooth.

Redmi Buds 3 come with touch controls that will allow users to control the device and manage functions such as playing music, changing tracks, and answering calls by tapping the back of the earbuds.

The device carries two microphones on each earbud that work along with Qualcomm’s cVc technology to offer a noise reduction experience for voice calls.

The Redmi Buds 3 is said to offer five hours of playback time on a single charge when used on their own. Using the bundled charging case is capable of extending the battery life by up to 20 hours.

Redmi Buds 3: Pricing

Redmi Buds 3 is priced at CNY 199 (roughly Rs 2,300), the earbuds are initially going on sale under a crowdfunding campaign at an introductory price tag of CNY 159 (roughly Rs. 1,800). The crowdfunding will go live in China starting September 8. It is important to note that the company has not confirmed if and when the earbuds will come to India, so we will have to wait a while longer to know more about the global availability.