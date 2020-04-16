Xiaomi Redmi Airdots S launched, come with a low latency mode for gamers

Key features of Redmi Airdots S include Bluetooth 5.0 support, 7.2mm drivers, IPX4 water resistance rating and 4.1 grams of weight. Key features of Redmi Airdots S include Bluetooth 5.0 support, 7.2mm drivers, IPX4 water resistance rating and 4.1 grams of weight.

Xiaomi amidst the coronavirus pandemic has launched a new pair of truly wireless earphones under the Redmi brand, called Redmi Airdots S. It is priced at Yuan 100 (approximately Rs 1,100) and are currently available on the company’s own website in the sole Black colour option. It has not announced any plans regarding the availability of the device in the global markets, including India.

Key features of the product include Bluetooth 5.0 support, 7.2mm drivers, IPX4 water resistance rating and 4.1 grams of weight. The Redmi Airdots S comes with support for smart voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri. It is powered by the Realtek RTL8763BFR chipset, which ensures a good Bluetooth connection, active noise reduction and provides the product with the ability to use either earphone individually.

It states that the 7.2mm individual drivers can output true to life sound that has a good amount of bass. It also says that with the IPX4 rating you can go out for a run and not be worried about the earphones getting damaged due to sweat.

The company claims that the earbuds individually have a battery life of four hours on a single charge. And the charging case holds an additional charge of up to 12 hours, thus giving users a combined battery life of around 16 hours.

Also Read: Redmi K30 Pro vs Poco X2: Which one is better?

It also states that these are the perfect truly wireless earphones for gamers as they come with a low-latency mode, which provides them with a smooth transmission of sound from the gaming device to the earphones with a low amount of latency. However, keep in mind that latency over wireless technology can increase at any moment due to any interference.

To recall, the company launched the original Redmi AirDots almost a year back. It also sells multiple truly wireless earphones under its Mi brand.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd