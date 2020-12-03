Xiaomi India posts teaser for a new product, could be its first QLED Smart TV?

Mi TV 5 Pro comes in three screen sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch. (Image: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi India via its official Twitter handle has started posting teasers for a new product that will launch in the country soon. The post includes the #QuantumLeapsAhead hashtag, which suggests that the company could be gearing up to launch its first QLED TV in the country.

Apart from this, the company has also sent out media a cryptic media note with the same hashtag stating “Let’s end 2020 with a bang, Mi India is en route bringing a perfect amalgamation of design and premium technology. A masterpiece for our audiences, keep guessing from dusk till dawn!” This could mean that the company is planning to launch the new product in December itself and will not be waiting for the next year to begin.

It’s the dawn of something new.

If you know, let us know.#QuantumLeapsAhead pic.twitter.com/vFEUXqIjuZ — Mi India #Mi10TSeries5G (@XiaomiIndia) December 3, 2020

Xiaomi’s upcoming QLED TV will take on the premium TV segment in the market, which is currently dominated by Sony, Samsung and LG. The upcoming premium QLED TV could be Mi TV 5 Pro, which was launched alongside the Mi TV 5 in China last year.

Mi TV 5 Pro comes in three screen sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch. With all the variants coming with 4K Quantum Dot QLED panels with HDR10+ support. Apart from this, all of the Mi TV 5 Pro variants come with 8K Ready panels with an up to 108 percent NTSC colour gamut. The company has not confirmed if it will be bringing one of the above variants to the country, or if it would be making a variant of the Mi TV 5 Pro specifically catered to India and manufactured in the country itself.

Mi TV 5 Pro is powered by the Amlogic T972 processor paired with a Mali-G31 MP2 GPU. It comes with 4GB of RAM paired with 64 GB of internal storage. The device comes with two 8W speakers with Dolby and DTS dual sound support. It runs the company’s own Patchwall UI on top of Android TV.

It is priced at Yuan 3,699 (approximately Rs 41,700) for the 55-inch variant, at Yuan 4,599 (approximately Rs 51,800) for the 65-inch variant and at Yuan 9,999 (approximately Rs 1,12,700) for the 75-inch variant.

