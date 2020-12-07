Xiaomi QLED 4K TV India launch set for December 16

Mi TV 5 Pro comes in three screen sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch. (Image: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has confirmed that it will be launching a new 4K QLED TV in India on December 16 at 12pm. This will be the company’s final product launch in India before the year ends. The company released a teaser today on Mi India’s Twitter profile which confirmed the date and time of the launch.

The name of the TV is not confirmed by the company as of yet, although it is speculated it will likely be the Mi TV 5 Pro, which launched in China late last year. The Mi TV 5 Pro has a QLED or Quantum Light Emitting Diode (QLED) display, a display technology that was first introduced by Samsung back in 2017.

The announcement confirms Xiaomi entering the premium television segment in India, something the company had hinted at earlier as well. Xiaomi’s teasers have been talking about a ‘Quantum’ leap, which indicates the company will bring the QLED technology to India next.

Xiaomi’s QLED TV will also compete with brands such as Samsung and Oneplus, which have released QLED models in India. QLED TVs are like regular LED TVs but feature a quantum dot layer that offer better colour and brightness than regular LED TVs. It is expected that Xiaomi could follow in their footsteps of offering premium products at a lower rate than the competition.

The Mi TV 5 Pro was launched in China with QLED screens and in 3 different sizes of 55 inches, 65 inches, and 75 inches. The TV is sold in China at a starting price of CNY 3,699, which is around Rs 41,700.

The Mi TV 5 Pro has HDR support, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and will come with XIaomi’s own. The TV will run Xiaomi’s own Patchwall OS and come with support for apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and others in India.

